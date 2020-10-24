Passenger declares brand new album’Songs For Your Drunk And Broken Hearted’

Passenger has declared that his 13th studio album,’Songs For Your Drunk And Broken Hearted’ — you’ll hear this title track under.

The singer-songwriter (real name Mike Rosenberg) listed the LP pre-coronavirus in his Dark Crow Studios in his hometown of Brighton soon after getting recently single.

“Coming from a break-up generates such a delicate window,” he explained in an statement. “You are so utilized to the protection of being somebody and suddenly you are outside in the world all on your own. And you also get pissed off and make some terrible choices.

“In certain instances, you make it easier for yourself. Nonetheless, it is a heady second, losing being drunk. And it is universal. Everybody goes through it at any point.”

To follow the information, Passenger has shared with the album guitar-driven name track and movie, that sees him along with his group dressed as clowns acting to an area of drunk men and women.

“This movie has been so much fun to create,” he explained. “I am a massive fan of The Joker, and also the lyrics from the chorus of this tune cite’jokers and jesters,’ it felt as the ideal chance to dress up as a lady and freak everybody out. The thought of placing it at a very grim and gloomy pub room environment helps bring out the narrative within the tune.”

You may view the movie under:

Due to arrive January 8, 2021, Passenger can observe the record using a livestream functionality from London’s Royal Albert Hall on January 10. Priority access with be granted to people who pre-order the record.

‘Tunes For Your Drunk And Broken Hearted’ tracklist:

1. ‘Sword In The Stone’2. ‘Tip Of My Tongue’3. ‘What You Are looking For’4. ‘The Way I Love You’5. ‘Remember To Forget’6. ‘Sandstorm’7. ‘A Song To Your Drunk And Broken Hearted’8. ‘Suzanne’9. ‘Nothing Aches Just Like A Broken Heart’10. ‘London From the Spring’11. ‘London From the Spring (Acoustic)’12. ‘Nothing Aches Just Like A Broken Heart (Acoustic)’13. ‘Suzanne (Acoustic)’14. ‘A Song To Your Drunk And Broken Hearted (Acoustic)’15. ‘Sandstorm (Acoustic)’16. ‘Don’t forget to Forget (Acoustic)’17. ‘The Way I Love You (Acoustic)’18. ‘What You Are looking for (Acoustic)’19. ‘Tip Of My Tongue (Acoustic)’20. ‘Sword In The Rock (Acoustic)’

Passenger’s 2020 UK and Ireland live dates are rescheduled as a result of coronavirus outbreak — you may see the newest dates below.

February 2021

13 — Ulster Hall, Belfast14 — Vicar Street, Dublin16 — Barrowland, Glasgow18 — Usher Hall, Edinburgh19 — O2 Apollo, Manchester20 — Rock City, Nottingham22 — Brighton Dome, Brighton23 — O2 Academy Brixton, London25 — O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol