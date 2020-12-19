Parma vs Juventus Are living Score: Stream Totally free, Tv channel, workforce information as Ronaldo’s side aim to capture Milan

Great Night FROM PARMA

Welcome to our are living coverage of the Serie A clash between Parma and Juventus at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Juve will glance to prolong their undefeated streak in the league towards a as soon as renowned Crociati facet but will have to do it without Paulo Dybala, who suffered a muscle pressure for the duration of Friday’s instruction.

Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini have been excluded from Andrea Pirlo’s squad as they have nonetheless to recuperate from a muscle and a thigh injury respectively.

Arthur will also skip out after limping out from Juventus’ clash with Atalanta on Wednesday and is envisioned to be replaced by Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

But Pirlo will nevertheless have a powerful squad at his disposal with Serie A joint major goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo foremost the line.

Parma, on the other hand, will have Juraj Kucka back in midfield soon after the Slovakia worldwide returned versus Cagliari and could start against the defending Italian champions.

Having said that, manager Fabio Liverani will have to make a late call with regards to Giuseppe Pezzella and Matteo Scozzarella as they get well from injuries.

Andreas Cornelius might replace Roberto Inglese in attack pursuing a series of underwhelming performances from the latter who has nevertheless to hit the back of the net this season.