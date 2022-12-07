Parker Stevenson Net Worth: Check It Out!

The actor for both cinema and television in America is Parker Stevenson. He has been single for some time, but he is not yet ready to get married. The actor/director, who is 68 years old, has always been passionate about being on the other side of the camera.



Parker Stevenson’s estimated net worth as of 2022 is $10 million. His acting and photography careers contributed the majority of his income. It’s interesting to note that Stevenson preferred to be an architect rather than a performer. He later had a change of heart after being cast as Frank Hardy in “The Hardy Boys.”

Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jun 4, 1952 (70 years old) Place of Birth: Philadelphia Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Television Director Nationality: United States of America

Young Life

Richard Stevenson Parker Jr. was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 1952, to investment manager Richard Stevenson Parker Sr. and actress Sarah Meade. She has made countless appearances in television ads. Hutch Parker, Stevenson’s brother, is a movie producer.

When he was five years old, he went with his mother to a shooting, which opened doors for him to appear on television. His father, who had moved the family to Rye, New York, dissuaded him from performing.

He went to Brooks School and Rye Country Day School when he was younger. Stevenson began studying architecture at Princeton University in New Jersey after graduating from high school in 1971. He wasn’t interested in acting, although when a student at Brooks School, he took part in a couple of play performances.

Starting a Career

While still a college student, Stevenson started his acting career in theatre shows, performing supporting roles. When he was 20 years old, Parker made his acting debut as Gene in the 1972 film A Separate Peace.

He moved to Los Angeles after the film to further his acting career professionally. Michael, Parker’s second film, was featured in Our Time in 1974.

Kristie Alley as Well as Parker Stevenson

Parker was formerly a married man. He wed actress Kirstie Alley in December 1983, and the couple was married until their divorce in 1997.

The couple has two kids. William True and Lillie Price were both adoptive children. After their divorce, they split up parenting time.

As a Parent, Parker Stevenson

He is happy with his children, despite the unproductive nature of his marriage. His children don’t share his passion for photography.

Parker is happy that his two children have chosen careers in music and fashion, respectively. His daughter is a budding fashion designer, while his son is a musician.

Waylon Tripp Parker, Parker’s son William True Stevenson’s first child, was born.

Photography

Since he was 14 years old, Stevenson has been devoted to photography. While attending Princeton to study architecture, he printed while still in high school. He considers the Nikon D700 to be the best camera for him because it includes a 35-300 zoom lens.

His photography has primarily focused on landscape and architectural subjects for many years. He has shown images that are more traditionally and commercially oriented. His photographs can be found on his website, Shadow works.