Park Chan-wook’s “JSA” Sets Re-Launch

Arrow Video clip has introduced a residence online video re-release of celebrated South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s “Joint Stability Area”.

The tale commences after a shooting incident in the Korean demilitarized zone leaves two North Korean troopers useless. With the warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral Swiss and Swedish crew investigates what truly took place in the darkness out in no man’s land.

The venture, unveiled in 2000, was a person of Park’s earliest functions and was adopted by his a lot more properly-acknowledged titles like “Oldboy,” “Snowpiercer,” “Sympathy for Mr Vengeance,” The Handmaiden,” “Thirst” and “Stoker”.

The movie, which stars Lee Byung-Hun (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”), Track Kang-Ho (“Parasite”), Lee Yeong-ae (“Lady Vengeance”), has not been available on Blu-Ray or DVD in a long time. The strategy is now for this Blu-ray & DVD launch in North America and the United kingdom in January with a trailer released beneath.

Park Chan-wook is now taking pictures his future element “Decision To Leave”.

