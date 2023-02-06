Paris & Carter Reum Celebrate at Grammys 2023 After Baby Arrival!

The first awards presentation Paris Hilton has attended since becoming a mother is taking place.

The celebrity arrived at the Grammys red carpet with her husband Carter Reum on Sunday, demonstrating that while many aspects of her life had changed, her red carpet elegance had not.

Reum and Hilton Looked Stunning at Grammy Event!

The 41-year-old legend and heiress wore a long, sparkly gunmetal gown with a keyhole cutout, along with a half topknot on top of her long, straight blonde hair. She finished the party look of the 1970s with glossy pink lips and smeared black eyeliner.

Reum looked great as a plus-one in a rough-hewn black suit.

Reum and Hilton, who wed in November 2021, welcomed their first child together last month. Hilton recently revealed the news.

The new mother said exclusively to PEOPLE, “It’s always been my ambition to be a mother and I’m so thrilled that Carter and I found each other. “Our hearts are bursting with love for our baby boy, and we are so eager to begin our family together.”

The night before the Grammys, Hilton, and Reum attended Clive Davis’ yearly pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hilton, marking their first formal night out as parents.

She captioned her Instagram post from Saturday night, “Mom and dad’s first night out,” and added her well-known hashtag, “#sliving,” to the image of her decked out in an off-the-shoulder black sequined dress.

The Couple Recently Welcomed Their Baby Boy

In order to share the wonderful news with her followers on Instagram, Hilton shared a close-up picture of the baby’s hand holding her thumb. She wrote, “You are already adored beyond words 💙.

The inventor of the Love Rush fragrance revealed that she and Reum started the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in a December interview on the couple’s desire to have a child after they wed late last year.

We just started going and doing it a few months in, “because the world was shut down.” “We were aware of our desire to have children, and I thought, “This is the ideal time.” We have plenty of eggs waiting since, on average, I fly 250 days a year. Let’s simply store and prepare all the eggs.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.