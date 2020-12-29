Parents of Black Teenager Falsely Accused of Stealing Cellular phone Say Race was Factor

Play movie articles Exclusive @keyonharrold / Instagram

The mother and father of a Black teen falsely accused of stealing a white woman’s telephone say they dreaded the notion of getting to inform him his race might’ve been the trigger … but they did.

Jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his wife, Kat, joined us Monday on ‘TMZ Live’ right after a disturbing episode at the Arlo Lodge in NYC this weekend … the place Keyon captured what numerous may well take into account a “Karen” insisting his 14-12 months-old had stolen her misplaced telephone … which was NOT true.

Right after she lunged at the boy and demanded a supervisor power him to give her his cellphone … Keyon claims her gadget was eventually returned by an Uber driver, who’d discovered it in his automobile. So, she was mistaken after all — and Keyon, at the time, said nobody provided an apology.

Speedy-forward a couple times … and it truly is apparent the relatives is still rattled by an incident they say was probable fueled by racism. Keyon suggests he actually doesn’t know why the lady assumed his son, of all people today, had her cellphone … detailing he was dumbfounded in the moment.

The boy’s mother, Kat, thorough the excruciating conversation she experienced immediately after the reality when her son asked why he might’ve been singled out … and her answering with the reality that his skin shade quite possibly had anything to do with it. It’s intestine-wrenching listening to her split it down.

We also talked to lawyer Ben Crump — who’s repping Keyon and co. — and he manufactured his expectations obvious … he needs the woman criminally billed and a civil legal rights investigation into the issue. He tells us flatly … this wouldn’t have happened to a white particular person.