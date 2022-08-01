Parenting Hacks: 9 Parenting Tips that Make Life Easier for Parents

Every stage of life has its own set of difficulties, but becoming a first-time parent? the most difficult of them all. If you’re new to parenthood, you might not be equipped to manage the oddest things that babies, toddlers, and even kids sometimes come up with.

Kids are quite particular, from monsters to bizarre outbursts. And we have to, well, adapt as the individuals in charge of these little people in training.

9 Practical Parenting Tips

Fortunately, a tonne of parents have gone before us and worked this stuff out, saving us the trouble. Instead, we get to profit from their creative parenting life hacks, which range from using fitted sheets at the beach to hiding medication in juice boxes. Below are some of our favorite ones that changed the game.

1. Squash a Juice Box with Liquid Medication.

Do you recall those times from when you were younger? It was all over for me once the Robitussin was taken out of the medical cabinet. Anything to avoid that vile liquid medicine that tasted like cherry hell, including kicking and screaming. (And not only cough syrup either; it seems that kids dislike the taste of all drugs.)

However, some clever parents made the decision to divulge the greatest technique ever discovered online. Cut out the back of a juice box with scissors after emptying it (or reusing a clean one that has already been consumed). Face the juice box front, toward your recalcitrant sick child, and covertly insert the medicine carton in the cutout at the back. Your child believes they are consuming juice. You, as the parent, are aware that they are receiving the necessary care.

But when they get that taste, have a real drink available to assist them to wash it down!

2. when At the Beach, Use a Fitted Sheet.

Hear us out: although a fitted sheet on the beach initially sounds like a twisted nightmare, it’s actually a ground-breaking concept. Wrap the fitting portion of the sheet around a chair, large beach bag, or other common beach-day things. All of the sand is now removed from the tiny temporary pack-and-play, which is now home to your infant or toddler.

3. Cover a Toy’s Speakers with Tape.

Parents will hear a given toy’s extremely specific sounds at all hours of the day and night. We can’t completely stop that—unless you’re completely against toys with sounds—but there is a great compromise that is also parent-friendly.

Toys make a lot of noise. Even if they don’t have one, you can essentially create one for yourself by taping a piece of tape over the toy’s speaker. It muffles the sound just enough for you to keep your head while yet allowing your child to enjoy their activities.

If feasible, open the toy up and insert the tape internally to lessen the risk of choking. Additionally, by using a heavier-weight tape, you can then regulate how muffled the sound is. Win!

4. Fill the Toilet with Cheerios.

Do you have a son? Because, well, it just became a game, potty training has just been a whole lot simpler. Five or six Cheerios in the restroom should be plenty to get them motivated to work on their aim.

5. to Temporarily Baby-Proof the Cabinets, Use Hair Ties.

Baby-proofing supplies can be pricey, and if you only need a temporary fix while traveling, the cost can quickly add up. Use hair ties to create your own version if you want to go the traditional approach. Simply twist it twice and loop it around each cabinet knob, creating an infinite form. It acts like a physical child forcefield and prevents babies from passing through.

6. Place Baby Bottles in A Caddy in A Line.

Organizing and reusing a product? Please, yes! Do you have an outdated shower caddy stashed away in a closet? Bring it out once more since arranging infant bottles with them is a breeze. Keep the rings and nipples together and arrange your bottles in a row. Even pacifiers and teethers can be kept organized and in one place using the extra hooks and space. Never again misplace baby bottles or other supplies in cabinet drawers or shelves!

7. to Catch Melting Ice Pops, Place a Cupcake Liner Upside-Down.

No baking is necessary. Invert a cupcake liner and insert the ice pop handle there. Now, the liner will collect any ice pop debris that falls or melts and even keep your child’s hands from being overly sticky.

8. a Pool Noodle Should Be Placed on The Door.

No more doors slamming! And possibly more significantly, there won’t be any more accidents caused by those slammed doors. Cut a pool noodle in half down the middle to end this annoying but potentially dangerous youngster behavior. You end up with a type of foam barrier. It becomes impossible to slam the door after you attach it to the top. In reality, it keeps the door open at all times, just slightly ajar to avoid catching any priceless young fingers.

9. Always Open the Juice Box Flaps.

A toddler has never handled a juice box without immediately giving it a squeeze. Did you know that this doesn’t occur if you merely lift the triangular flaps on either side of the juice box? Yes, the two flaps are the ideal size for small grips on children. No spilling or squeezing will occur if they only grab that portion of the box and not the entire box. #GENIUS.

