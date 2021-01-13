Paranormal Stuff Pack’ provides again enthusiast favourite Bonehilda

Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed a new Stuff pack for The Sims 4, titled the Paranormal Stuff Pack.

The pack goes on sale on January 26 and will give players the skill to develop and reside in haunted houses, host séances and much more. The content growth will also feature a new talent referred to as Grasp the Medium, where by players can make a paranormal investigation license that lets them banish spirits.

The forthcoming Stuff pack will also see the return of enthusiast-favorite NPC Bonehilda. Bonehilda initial appeared in the unique Sims’ ultimate growth pack, Makin’ Magic. The well-liked character then produced a cameo visual appearance in The Sims 3: Supernatural.

Look at out the reveal trailer beneath.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=m3zAUlmR4vw

The formal web site for The Sims 4’s upcoming expansion pack also discovered that players’ residences will be frequented by ghosts, and gamers will both have to appease the spirits or have them run amok around their properties.

In buy to appease the spirits, gamers will have to rid their dwelling of cursed objects, perform séances, and connect with the dead with the help of Claude René Duplantier Guidry, a friendly ghost.

The Paranormal Stuff Pack is the first written content growth for Sims 4 this year. Previous yr, EA launched the winter-themed Snowy Escape growth pack, and the Star Wars: Journey To Batuu game pack.

The Sims 4 was initially launched in September 2014 and is at present offered on all present-gen consoles, as well as upcoming-gen platforms through backwards compatibility. Even though an formal subsequent-gen update for the match has not been introduced, the recreation runs with larger body fees and speedier load situations when performed on subsequent-gen consoles.