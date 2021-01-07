Paramount Ditches “Billie,” Sets “Babylon”

Paramount Pictures have pulled Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” off their theatrical release agenda.

The removing comes on the heels of news at Christmas that the movie was headed to Hulu, nevertheless at the time it wasn’t distinct if Paramount would nonetheless give a simultaneous theatrical release.

That won’t take place now with the new deal with Hulu claimed to be a lot more than double what Paramount was providing. The streamer continue to designs to force the film out for the current awards year with a February 26th deadline set.

The studio has also introduced a December 25th 2022 limited launch forward of a January 6th 2023 wide launch for Damien Chazelle’s R-rated Hollywood interval feature “Babylon” starring Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie is in early talks to join that job.

Source: Deadline