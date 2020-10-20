Papoose And Remy Ma’s Baby Girl Is Riding Her Car In The Living Room! Check Out The Video

Papoose is making his fans again with this post featuring his and Remy Ma‘s baby girl! Check out the video in which the cutie pie is riding her car in the living room! Mommy will definitely not like this.

‘She’s riding her car in the living room again! Mommy’s not gonna like this! 😩 🤫 #thegoldenchild Love you Ma Ma @reminiscemackenzie,’ Papoose said.

Someone else said: ‘I hated when Matt did this he would scuff my floors and ding my walls,’ and someone else said: ‘Hahahahaha. Like she just doesn’t care. God’s gift.’

A follower said: ‘She seems to like people at work been getting on her nerves all day and she just ready to be outta traffic 😩’ and someone else posted this: ‘Her facial expressions 😩😂😍 she be looking sooo mean but cute OMG lol.’

A commenter said: ‘She’s absolutely gorgeous, and she always looks like she wants all the smoke🤣,’ and someone else said: ‘I swear that is Remy child the serious demeanors she gives LMAO😂😂….too cute lol.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Why is she looking like she is tired of Everybody and she is going to go on a road trip.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Mannn you and Dwayne wade need a play date 😂 that would be something to watch!’

Afan said that ‘She’s literally a whole mood!’ and others continued to praise the baby girl.

In other news, Papoose shared a video of his and Remy Ma‘s baby girl on his social media account that has fans in awe. Just check out the cool baby girl in the clip.

‘My baby cracks me up! With her hands in her little pockets. 😩 Her swag is different! #thegoldenchild @reminiscemackenzie 🙏🏿,’ Papoose captioned his post.

Also, it’s important to note the fact that Papoose made it seem like his wife, Remy Ma, was expecting their second addition to the family!

Advertisement

Fans were excited to hear about it, and the news made many headlines, but, as it turns out, that is not even the case!

Post Views: 440