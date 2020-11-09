Panthers’ season marred by near losses, accidents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Panthers found themselves in a comfortable place Sunday — using all the ball at their hands to the last drive and a opportunity to win the match.

However, together with Christian McCaffrey to the sideline for the majority of the ownership with a shoulder injury, Carolina could just achieve Kansas City’s 49-yard , and a despair 67-yard field goal effort by Joey Slye sailed wide right as time expired, leading to some 33-31 reduction to the Chiefs.

The game was a microcosm of all Carolina’s year: yet another close loss with a different premature injury.

The Panthers (3-6) have dropped five games this year where they have had a opportunity to win or tie their last offensive possession.

While it is asserting that budding trainer Matt Rhule’s staff was incredibly aggressive in all eight matches this year, for example on Sunday from the defending winner Chiefs, in addition, it seems to be the earmark of a youthful squad that’s still figuring out the way to triumph.

“If you consider how we’re coming up short in those matches, you realize a game like now, it (ticks) off you, particularly once you play with a team as great as the Chiefs are that’s a fantastic football team,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater explained. “We do not need this to be the frequent subject of being there and shedding.”

Additional Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson:”It is evident that we are near but close is not good enough since we are not getting these successes. I simply believe it boils to us not beating ourselves allowing those errors, and removing that things so we could get a cleaner match along with a better chance to win”

Injuries have not helped.

McCaffrey, the group’s best player, has missed six games with a high ankle sprain. When he has played, he has been incredibly effective with 374 yards and six touchdowns at 11 quarters of actions. Carolina has also continued important injuries to several defensive starters also, including undertake Kawann Short, that had been missing for the year with a shoulder injury.

WHAT’S WORKING

Broad receiver Anderson has proven to become among the greatest free agent acquisitions at the NFL this year. Through nine games he is tied for third in receptions (60) and is fourth in yards receiving (751), ) the tag of just being a profound danger. Anderson has worked nicely under coverage and revealed the ability to produce major catches on traffic. Similarly, Curtis Samuel is blossoming into a valuable offensive weapon if he is lined up broad or at the backfield. He’s 225 yards and four touchdowns in the past 3 matches and has made huge plays on third downs.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Panthers have not been able to solve their problems at left tackle. Carolina dealt with the issues this off-season by investing for Russell Okung, however, the 11-year NFL veteran has just played five matches because of injuries. Carolina attempted three players in left tackle on Sunday — Dennis Daley, Greg Little and Trent Scott — but could not appear to fix the Chiefs’ pass rush, so leaving Bridgewater under heavy duress the majority of the match. If Carolina makes the decision to proceed in the injury-plagued Okung following the period, left handle may be a top priority at the 2021 draft.

STOCK UP

Despite lost Sunday’s game with a knee injury, Jeremy Chinn nevertheless leads all NFL rookies with 67 tackles. Chinn performs a hybrid linebacker/safety place and is requested to perform a long time for the Panthers. He has responded extremely well because of his large football IQ. Rhule stated Chinn was”excellent” this year and”will become a excellent player in this league for a longlong moment.”

STOCK DOWN

The Panthers as a group only have not managed to create much of a pass rush beyond Brian Burns. They’re averaging just one sack a game, tied together with the Jaguars to the most in the NFL.

INJURED

The Panthers are anticipating the standing of McCaffrey’s shoulder injury when he moved down on Carolina’s final push. He returned for a single drama, then left . Rhule provided no update on the accident following the reduction. If McCaffrey is outside again for any amount of time, then Mike Davis will restart the starting role in running back moving ahead.

KEY NUMBER(S)

88percent — Panthers touchdown percent (8 9) in red zone if McCaffrey was healthy enough to perform.

47.6percent — Panthers touchdown percent (10 of age 21) in red zone if McCaffrey hasn’t been around the field because of trauma.

NEXT STEPS

Loading… Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading…

The Panthers’ playoff hopes are dwindling quickly because they go back home Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that will definitely be moved after getting shellacked by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Tampa Bay given Carolina its worst loss in the year in Week two, 31-17.

___

Much More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL along with https://twitter.com/AP_NFL