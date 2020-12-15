Pancho Claus wears a zoot accommodate and delivers 10,000 gifts to children year-spherical in a lowrider

HOUSTON, Texas — Richard Reyes very first took on the purpose of Pancho Claus in 1981, and now he and the character are a single and the very same.

The Houston, Texas man initial played the Hispanic edition of Santa Claus in a perform and wanted to give the purpose identity. He carried out a poem and replaced the iconic purple suit and reindeer with a zoot accommodate and lowrider cars and trucks.

Reyes continued to participate in Pancho Claus yr soon after calendar year and would stop by a few dozen people every single holiday period to produce gifts and cheer. But he has turn into a Houston icon with the purpose for almost 4 decades.

He now hands out a lot more than 10,000 gifts to youngsters in need each 12 months. He also presents again yr-spherical in the local community.

Reyes has battled his personal obstacles in obtaining the Christmas spirit. He has experienced three coronary heart assaults and shed a household to flooding. But he generally finds the joy in lifestyle and will do whatever it will take to aid a person else.