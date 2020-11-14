Entertainment

Pam Out Of Total Lied Around Cyntoia Brown-Long’s Husband R*ping Her!!

November 14, 2020
1 Min Read
Full singer Pam Long is currently saying she whined her ex-husband, Jamie Long, sexually abusing her throughout her marriage.

Pam forced the entry by means of a video posted on her social websites.

“I come before you now with profound regrets about a statement I’m going to create. On October that the 20th, 2019 because of the series Pam’s World, I left a remark concerning my ex-husband Jamie Long. And that remark was that he pushes about girls, and right then I said’do you remember the evening?'” She states in the movie.

“Fundamentally I had been telling the world my ex-husband pushed himself sexually, and that has been a lie. Jamie I am accountable for what it’s I have said concerning you. I am sorry for the pity I have attracted to a title, to your loved ones you, your spouse, your mother, your sister, and people who adore you.”

Jamie refused the claims in the moment. A number of Pam’s opinions seemed to demonstrate concern to her in the remarks sections, stating the video appeared to be coerced.

