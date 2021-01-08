Paige Spiranac compares coronavirus exam to providing oral sex and tells adult men ‘now you know how it feels’

PAIGE Spiranac has warned men finding a coronavirus test is like supplying oral sexual intercourse.

Ex-golf professional was speaking on the most current episode of her podcast ‘Playing A Spherical.’

Together with co-host Josh Temple, the pair were talking about coronavirus and more especially the uncomfortable mother nature of having a take a look at.

Spiranac, 27, mentioned: “When I received tested and did I myself I bought so nervous that I wasnt sticking it up substantial ample.

“So I stored shoving it up my nose even bigger due to the fact I needed to make guaranteed I was carrying out it right… it was not enjoyable.”

Temple then responds: “You will find one exactly where you can just do in your mouth.

“That a single is the most unpleasant, they rely 20 seconds and swirl it all-around the back of your mouth.”

Recognizing an prospect to transform it into a sexual reference, Spiranac quips back again: “Effectively now you know accurately what it is really like for women all the time.

“Guys are these kinds of p*****s. They have something in their mouth and they are like ‘oh no, that’s so uncomfortable’ in the meantime girls are getting their heads thrust down.

“So now you know and possibly you’ll assume 2 times up coming time.”

Fancy A PUNT? TODAY’S Best ODDS BOOSTS FROM THE UK’S Main BOOKIES

Spiranac was a star of the newbie circuit from a young age.

After a couple of Women European Tour functions, which coincided with the rise of her online fame, she won a Cactus Tour match in Arizona.

Nevertheless, obtaining unsuccessful to qualify for the LPGA Tour, she stop experienced actively playing and focused on building her on the net persona as a tutorial producer, podcaster and social media persona.

During the podcast one fan asked her to chose concerning an all-bills paid out golf trip or top threesome.

getaway romance Paige Spiranac claims she’d alternatively have free of charge golfing excursion than dream THREESOME WEDGE Johnson’s incredible 2020 earnings present Masters champ banking over £1m per PGA function NO ANGEL Angel Cabrera ‘on operate from Interpol amid claims he beat and threatened ex-wife’ Pictured warm underneath the collar Spiranac jokes ‘I have collared shirts’ right after posing in low-slice tops Pictured ON THE PAUL Gretzky leaves absolutely nothing to creativeness as Johnson’s spouse retains golf club Well-known VOTE Paige Spiranac’s most appreciated Insta posts, which includes sharing hot swimsuit snaps

She responded: “I experience like fellas will at first often believe about sexual intercourse as their to start with fantasy.

“But then you think about it and compare it to other matters, it truly is like would you somewhat have a threesome for 5 minutes or would you rather have a three day vacation with all of your buddies and do regardless of what you want?

“I assume that is what persons would get 100% of the time.”