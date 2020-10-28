Ozzy Osbourne considers pyramids were motivated by aliens

Ozzy Osbourne considers early Egyptians built the pyramids after visiting UFOs.

Ozzy Osbourne

The 71-year-old rocker believes the remarkable structures, that have been built between 2700BC and 1700BC and placed the entire bodies of pharaohs, are generated as”replicas” of otherworldly unknown aircraft for a means to”train” individuals.

Seeing a YouTube movie with kid Jack Osbourne in their new TV series,’The Osbournes Want to Believe’, he explained:”The intriguing theory behind that is it is pyramid-shaped. Imagine if they built a replica of what the boat looked like from rock? They wanted to educate everyone about the ****** pyramids. It might be.

“The reason they did it would be to convey to people,’That is exactly what we saw, if this boils down, which is exactly what it seems like’.

“Should you land a few of these things, perhaps it may be a angle to tip in order for it to come .”

The’Paranoid’ rocker’s wife Sharon insisted she does not think in UFOs or ghosts and believes it’s”strange” her son has got such a powerful certainty that life on other planets is different.

She explained:”I always say the identical thing with UFOs and ghosts. I do not not think. However, I want to see myself.

“Jack was a believer in UFOs. It is quite strange.”

However, the 68-year old star confessed she and Ozzy invited their kids to go searching to its Loch Ness monster, a menacing creature thought to live in Scotland, despite there being no verified sightings.

She added:”We used to carry the children to Scotland to attempt to discover the Loch Ness creature if they were small as they had been really into the entire thing.

“Jack and Ozzy would head from the loch during the night time and they had their torches, trying to find the monster”

Jack included:”Regardless of fortune. We found Nessie.”