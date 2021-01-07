Ozil may perhaps SNUB go for loyalty bonus, Sabitzer valuation, Lacazette deal talks

Morning, ARSENAL Supporters

Arsenal worry Fenerbahce goal Mesut Ozil will sit out the last 25 weeks of his £350,000-a-week deal.

The outcast ex-Germany midfielder, 32, is thanks to get £8.75MILLION by the close of June – as his settlement includes a hefty ‘loyalty bonus’.

However reports in Turkey declare Fenerbahce have agreed a a few-and-a-50 percent-12 months deal really worth £90k each 7 days.

DC United have also been linked with Ozil for the new MLS time in March.

In the meantime, the Gunners are stated to be upset with Atletico Madrid making use of loanee Lucas Torreira so sparingly.

The Uruguay midfielder, 24, has played just 11 games this phrase, with just two La Liga starts.

And Libertad Digital even propose Arsenal are wanting to know if Atletico are participating in Torreira occasionally in the hope of a lower transfer payment.

Gunners and Spurs concentrate on Marcel Sabitzer could reportedly be offered for “£30million or less” in the summer season.

But The Athletic say RB Leipzig are remarkably not likely to sell heir skipper and midfielder, 26, prior to the end of the marketing campaign.