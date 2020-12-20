Ozil exclusion reasons uncovered, Aouar associates divided, Everton DEFEAT reaction

Fantastic Early morning ARSENAL Enthusiasts

The Gunners’ dismal slump in the top rated flight continues with Mikel Arteta’s adult males slipping to their eighth defeat in 14 Prem games this term.

And the team’s defensive perform price has appear under fire from Graeme Souness with the Sky Sports activities pundit declaring Mikel Arteta’s adult males should be ‘defending with their lives’. Off the pitch, the Gunners have suffered a big harm blow with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang established for a spell on the remedy desk.

The Arsenal skipper seems on study course to skip crunch clashes with Manchester Metropolis and Chelsea with a calf trouble.

It is reported the Gabon global could be out for two months.

In the meantime club legend Ian Wright firmly backed Arteta and thinks the beneath-fire manager is continue to the ideal gentleman to lead the club.

Wright implies the Gunners head coach should be provided the backing of the board in the January transfer window.

And in some great news for lovers, Gabriel Martinelli gave his team a welcome by producing his long-awaited return to Prem action.

The Brazilian wonderkid, who came on in the 71st minute versus the Toffees, is probable to element in Arsenal’s League Cup clash with Manchester City.