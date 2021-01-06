Ozil ‘agrees’ Fenerbahce switch, Lacazette deal talks ‘on hold’, Buendia UPDATE

Early morning, ARSENAL Enthusiasts

THE futures of Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos are underneath an rigorous highlight at the Emirates.

Norwich’s Arsenal goal Emiliano Buendia admits “returning to the Leading League in the short time period is a dream.”

But the upcoming handful of weeks could also see outcast Ozil eventually depart – as the ex-Germany midfielder, 32, is reported to be in “sophisticated” talks with MLS club DC United.

In the meantime, the Gunners have told France striker Lacazette to wait until eventually the summer time for deal talks.

That usually means they chance getting rid of him for nothing at all as the 28-year-previous has much less than 18 months to run on the £170,000-a-7 days deal.

And on-bank loan midfielder Ceballos has reiterated his motivation to return to Genuine Madrid at the finish of the period.

The Spain star, 24, who has played 23 video games for the Gunners this period, mentioned: “My desire is to put on the Madrid shirt.

“For people of us from Madrid, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane been superior for everybody. He advised me that he needed me to engage in and get minutes.”

Previous Argentina Less than-20 ace Buendia is “extremely joyful” at relegated Norwich but desperate to return to the Prem rapidly

The 24-calendar year-old explained: “It truly is the finest league in the world…the gamers and the groups are the most effective.”