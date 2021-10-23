Netflix’s thriller drama will be returning with its 4th installment after its 3rd season concluded on a pretty significant note. Created by the duo of Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark has one of Netflix’s flagship titles that have earned huge popularity over the years.

The series that centers on the financial advisor Martin Byrdo and the circumstances surrounding him, Ozark portrays the life of Martin and how he deals with the situations thrown at him. It makes up for a lot of engaging plot threads and a stellar performance from the cast.

As the Ozark season 4 approaches near its commencement, let’s discuss its release date, plot, and more in this blog.

Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All About The Show

Ozark Season 4 Plot

For season 4, we expect the story to follow through on what happened in the finale of its previous season. The life of Marty and Wendy isn’t going to become an easy one. They will have to face the consequences of their actions.

Similarly, there’s also a possibility that Davis is alive. Many fans of the show on social media have discussed this reveal. The show never showed him dead, hence it’s certainly a possibility that he will return to the show and fans are excited to see where the story goes from there.

In terms of plotline, the creators of the show haven’t revealed much. However, considering its previous seasons, you can be sure that Ozark is going to bring another spectacular edition to its timeline. Fans are eager to binge on another season of the show.

Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All About The Show

Ozark Season 3 Recap

Season 3 of Ozark was studded with some major deaths as well as unimaginable twists. Though the duo of Marty and Wendy is now more powerful with the newly forged alliances, there’s still uncertainty about their upcoming future.

One of the most shocking moments of season 3 was Wendy’s approval of his brother’s execution. You surely don’t see blood relations pull off something like that to you but the world of the cartel is cruel to its core and never remains fair.

Another plot threat that season 3 extended was about Jonah’s finding of her parents. There were also some twists and betrayals and the most significant one was that of Ruth. He now no longer works for Marty, instead, he has now joined the forces with Darlyne’s Heroin operation.

FBI agent Maya Miller is also forming an interesting curve for her character. There’s still some mystery surrounding her and her intentions. Who is she aligned to? What are her interests? What is her end goal? We aren’t clear about it now but surely we will learn more in the upcoming season.

Ozark Season 4 Release Date

Because of the COVID, all Netflix shows had their announcement delayed. The shooting had stopped for this period and things came to halt. However, now that COVID is slowly getting lifted, Ozark is returning to the screens for the very last time.

Yes, you heard that right, this will be the final season of the story and season 4’s release date is January 17th, 2021. It is already confirmed that it will take place, along with how many episodes it will include.

Ozark season 4 will be split into two parts. The first part will contain 7 episodes while the latter half will be composed of the other 7 episodes. We don’t know the exact reasons, but it seems like that’s how things will be done for the show’s last outing.

Ozark Season 4 Cast

We don’t expect any surprises so the last season should retain its original cast members. Jason Bateman, the lead protagonist of the show will once again portray the role of financial advisor Marty and continue with his schemes. On the other hand, other characters like Wendy, Jonah, and Ruth will also be portrayed by their actors.

What are your expectations from Ozark season 4? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.