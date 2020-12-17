Oxford Brookes rugby crew ‘gathered nude images of female learners to rank them’

A college rugby club is underneath investigation in excess of statements players gathered photos of bare feminine learners so they could fee them with each other.

Users of Oxford Brookes Union Rugby Football Club had been allegedly encouraged to gather as many shots as possible for the duration of an online social.

Pics of the ‘Brookes girls’ were reportedly then ranked by all of those present. A Facebook remark appears to present a human being telling just one of the gals ‘you arrived third’.

Phrase of the alleged scandal received about when a workforce member shared a direct message on the @brookesconfessions gossip account on Instagram.

In the now deleted submit, he said: ‘During lockdown there was a rugby social the place all people experienced to try and get as quite a few nudes from Brookes women as achievable, then they ended up shared with every person and we voted for the very best photograph.’

College students were being sickened by the information, with a single crafting on social media: ‘What. The Real. F**k. This is disgusting if real. What you enjoying at @oburfc.’

A person advised MailOnline: ‘This is certainly unacceptable conduct and the college and the rugby club need to get to the base of this.

‘It’s not the first time that these rugger b****** have bought up to this type of nonsense but there should be no put for it. It’s shameful that they imagine they can behave like this.’

‘Say it Loud’, a sexual violence support team started out by the Women’s Officer at Oxford Brookes’ Union is major the demand to obtain and punish these liable.

Producing on a university student Fb page, its founder said: ‘Unfortunately, it has occur to myself and the Say it Loud that a sports workforce below at OBU have been distributing explicit photographs that were being sent by woman learners at Brookes.

‘We required to teach and tell that sending explicit pictures with no the owner’s consent is now viewed as an illegal offence.’

On a pupil Fb web site, a member of the rugby workforce stated: ‘Obviously none of us at OBURFC condone this conduct and we all agree this totally disgusting.

‘But relying on proof from an nameless Brookes meme put up to paint the full club with the exact brush could be unsafe, as this is just not legitimate and is merely not suitable at OBURFC.’

An Oxford Brookes College spokesman said: ‘The College is mindful of allegations at the moment circulating on social media.

‘We take this kind of allegations exceptionally critically and are investigating them as a issue of urgency.’

Oxford Brookes Rugby Union Club spokesman instructed The Tab: ‘We are investigating this along with the Union and all appropriate bodies.’

