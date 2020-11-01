Rapper Rod Wave is 5 ft 8 ft tall and 380 lbs, also MTO NEWS verified the obese rapper was shown to be too thick for the period last night in a performance.

The rapper was doing in a concert in Florida yesterdayand the point gave out directly underneath him. Fortunately neither Rod nor anybody else was hurt.

Unsurprisingly, the movie is likely viral throughout social networking and Rod was an trending issue on Twitter that afternoon.

View:

Rod Wave, created Rodarius Marcell Green, is currently a burgeoning rapper in St. Petersburg, Florida, that has launched a steady flow of mixtapes which has his title buzzing from the streets.

IS CHELSEA HANDLER A RACIST???

The 22-year old rapper’s only,”Heart on Ice,” from his mixtape, PTSD, cried free of charge. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 at 2019. He followed up with all the back releases of his own debut studio album, Ghetto Gospel, along with sophomore attempt, Pray 4 Love, that appeared free of charge. 10 and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, respectively.

Lately, the fast-rising Florida star has been nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist in the 2020 BET Hip Hop awards, alongside fellow novices Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa along with also the late Pop Smoke.