Overwatch Kanezaka Problem update dwell – New map, Hanzo rewards and PATCH NOTES | Gaming | Leisure

Overwatch developer Blizzard has confirmed plans to release the manufacturer new Absolutely free-for-All map Kanezaka these days (January 12).
The new Overwatch map launches together with the Kanezaka Obstacle, which runs from January 12 until January 25.
Judging by a latest Overwatch social media article, the challenge rewards gamers with a brand new pores and skin for Hanzo.
It will also launch with a manufacturer new update, which is envisioned to be the exact as the just one tested on the PTR in December. You can see the patch notes further more down the web site.
As for Kanezaka, Overwatch sport director Jeff Kaplan lately thorough the new map in a special developer’s diary.
According to Kaplan, the map functions a lot of contextual storytelling, as perfectly as a single or two Easter eggs for extensive-time lovers.
For example, the map is mentioned to include a cat cafe, finish with digital representations of the cats belonging to customers of the development group.
The map is also said to have a tremendous movement, and has been created to just take gain of different characters’ strengths.
You can consider a glimpse at the Kanezaka map and Hanzo’s new pores and skin in the video preview underneath.
Overwatch Kanezaka update patch notes…
NEW MAP: KANEZAKA
• Kanezaka, nestled beside Hanamura, is our most recent Free-For-All Map!
– Struggle for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, historical stone, towering steel, and cat cafes.
– Shatter your enemy’s desires in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or increase above the competitiveness in the tower at the middle of the metropolis.
Common UPDATES
• Element Update: Replay Viewer Custom made Spectator Solutions
• Added Detached Timecode UI solution to Replay Viewer
BUG FIXES
Common
• Mounted a bug that prompted the mouse cursor to remain focused on the match shopper although in windowed or windowed fullscreen manner
• Preset a bug with the finish of round display for Deathmatch that would exclude players who remaining when the match finishes
Heroes
• Doomfist
– Preset a bug with the “One particular Punch” spotlight intro that would bring about it to clip into the floor on certain maps
In other Overwatch news, enthusiasts are only a several weeks absent from acquiring out much more about future sequel Overwatch 2.
The Overwatch sequel was first declared back in November 2019, particularly all through Blizzard’s yearly BlizzCon event.
BlizzCon will make a return together with new Overwatch 2 gameplay specifics in February 2021.
That is in accordance to Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan, who explained that the match would be shown throughout the on the internet celebration.
In a developer update on YouTube, Kaplan said: “As you know our massive aim is Overwatch 2, which we will be conversing a lot more in February with BlizzCon On the web coming up.”
“Are unable to wait around to chat to you additional about Overwatch 2. Are unable to wait to clearly show you far more with Overwatch 2. We know it truly is been too lengthy, we know we’ve been silent.”