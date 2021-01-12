Overwatch Kanezaka Problem update dwell – New map, Hanzo rewards and PATCH NOTES | Gaming | Leisure

Overwatch developer Blizzard has confirmed plans to release the manufacturer new Absolutely free-for-All map Kanezaka these days (January 12).

The new Overwatch map launches together with the Kanezaka Obstacle, which runs from January 12 until January 25.

Judging by a latest Overwatch social media article, the challenge rewards gamers with a brand new pores and skin for Hanzo.

It will also launch with a manufacturer new update, which is envisioned to be the exact as the just one tested on the PTR in December. You can see the patch notes further more down the web site.

As for Kanezaka, Overwatch sport director Jeff Kaplan lately thorough the new map in a special developer’s diary.

According to Kaplan, the map functions a lot of contextual storytelling, as perfectly as a single or two Easter eggs for extensive-time lovers.

For example, the map is mentioned to include a cat cafe, finish with digital representations of the cats belonging to customers of the development group.

The map is also said to have a tremendous movement, and has been created to just take gain of different characters’ strengths.

You can consider a glimpse at the Kanezaka map and Hanzo’s new pores and skin in the video preview underneath.