Overview of International Cricket Betting Sites

India enjoys sports and gambling and that is why sports betting is a serious business for many. However, when it comes to sports betting, Indians are starting to prefer online. In particular, the majority of sports bettors in the country use their mobile devices to place bets. Mobile betting is simply convenient and requires little to no effort. With the rise of mobile betting in the country, there are more options when it comes to sites where locals can place their bets. Because of this, choosing the right bookmaker can be a bit difficult, but you don’t need to worry, we have prepared an article for you about the best online cricket betting sites.

Brief History of Cricket

Cricket is a non-contact sport from the ball and bat family of games. It originated in the south of Great Britain in the 16th century. In less than 200 years, cricket has acquired the status of a national sport. It has become very popular in India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa. In 1900, the discipline was included in the Olympic Games for the first time, but never again was present at the Olympics. Matches can last up to 5 days, making them unsuitable for the Olympics, which take place on a very tight schedule.

Cricket Betting Features

Predicting the results of the game, you need to take into account dozens of factors – from the duration of the match to the weather conditions. And in order to make a winning bet, you need to carefully monitor the change in the odds in live, the dynamics of the match. The longer the match lasts, the higher the chances of guessing the correct result. Bettors should take into account the following aspects:

The result of the game in one-day matches to a greater extent depends on the technique and skill of the athletes;

In duels lasting up to 5 days, the outcome depends on the endurance of the teams;

Cricket teams are in different physical condition at different times of the season;

Long flights and transfers affect the productivity of athletes.

Where to bet on cricket?

Most international bookmakers accept cricket bets, offering a great choice of popular championships and leagues. Today, every Indian knows what the Indian Premier League is. And not only bookmakers in India want to offer you a bet. Many world famous bookmakers have come to the Indian market with their offers. So, we advise you not to waste time, but to find out which international online cricket betting sites are the best, so that you can not only enjoy watching the match, but also earn real money. After all, incoming foreign companies generously indulge Indian players, offering them the highest odds and generous bonuses. If you are a true cricket fan and plan not to miss a single match in the IPL season, we suggest you check out the international betting companies that offer the best cricket betting conditions in India.

Top Cricket Betting Sites

Today, there are many gambling companies that offer their services for sports betting and online casino games. The top best cricket betting sites are as follows:

Parimatch Wide range of leagues and tournaments on all sports, over 25 sports disciplines, wide range of payment options (including INR), more than 25 languages (including Hindi); live streaming. Melbet Four different registration methods, variety of bonus programs, high odds for cricket betting, ability to watch both Live Casino and Live Games, instant withdrawals and deposits Megapari Bet insurance to return some funds from losses, bonuses for deposits with specific methods, about 100 live and online casino providers 1Win Accepts most payment methods in INR, presence of statistics and live broadcasts for free, live streaming, welcome bonus, great bonuses for beginners 4rabet Quite useful support (in Hindi), fast withdrawals, wagers using rupees. Crickex Mobile applications for Android & iOS, profitable bonus programs, quick transactions (in INR), wide range of sport disciplines. Betway Availability of license, high odds of winning in cricket, convenient option of live streaming, app for cricket betting in India, Hindi language support Linebet Official Curacao license, wide range of sporting events, convenient mobile app, great number of bonuses, several Hindi dialects are supported Indibet Massive catalog of games and sporting events, lots of great offers and bonuses, good reviews, low minimum deposit, instant withdrawals and deposits, instant withdrawals and deposits Leonbet Calendar for each upcoming event in the sportsbook, two-step authentication, about 5 responsible gaming account options, Quick bets on certain episodes for professional bettors 1xBet High and competitive odds, good selection of payment methods and currencies, a lot of promotions and bonuses for sports, Hindi customer support Mostbet Almost all the most popular deposits and withdrawals, clear registration and fast verification of your identity, wide betting line, detailed history of your bets

Any of the presented bookmakers has a complete set of necessary tools for high-quality and comfortable cricket betting. In addition, each of them has enhanced odds for Indian users. A significant advantage is that each of them has a mobile application.

Licenses of Betting Sites for Cricket

To be sure that the site really does not just guarantee the legality of its work, you must first check whether it has a gambling license. Most often, on the most famous betting sites you can find 3 licenses:

Curacao license;

License of Malta;

British license.

Make the right choice and don’t forget that you are choosing a reliable intermediary to make money from online betting.