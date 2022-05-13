Overlord Season 4: Released Date Confirmed, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Many More Updates

This indicates that the fourth season of the Overlord anime television series has been officially announced.

So, when can we expect the fourth season of Overlord to air? Do you have any idea how many volumes of the new series will be based on light book adaptations?

Overlord season 4 release date and episode count will be discussed in this post, but before, some vital information:

It’s a terrific isekai anime with dark fantasy undertones: Overlord. Momonga, a character once known as Ainz Ooal Gown, is the show’s central figure.

A popular online game called YGGDRASIL has its servers shut down, and Momonga, the protagonist, finds himself transferred into the virtual world of the game. Momonga sets out on a journey to discover what has occurred.

Madhouse’s acclaimed Overlord anime series is based on Kugane Maruyama’s light book series. There were three seasons of the anime, the first of which was released in 2015. Each season of the anime consisted of 13 episodes, and viewers devoured them all. So, it’s no surprise that Madhouse chose to extend the TV series and make a movie out of it.

Several months after first confirming the fourth season in May of this year, Madhouse has now revealed the exact date that the new season will premiere.

Season 4 of Overlord will premiere in July 2022, according to Madhouse. So, the countdown to the new season has begun, and the new episodes will be available in only a few months.

The second PV teaser for Overlord Season 4 revealed a new release date from the Japanese animation company. This new teaser provides us with a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming season than the previous one did.

The trailer features all of the main characters, as well as some impressive action moments. As a result, the trailer is more than sufficient to pique our interest in the show’s return. Now that you’ve seen the new PV, you can judge for yourself:

Is Overlord Season 4 Going to Have Any New Cast Members?

In a live broadcast announcing the imminent release of Overlord Season 4, the show’s creators introduced fans to some of the returning voice actors.

Ainz Ooal Gown, Nazarick’s most revered Supreme Being and the show’s central protagonist, will be voiced once again by Satoshi Hino. As in Season 3, Yumi Hara will reprise her role as Albedo, the high-ranking yet needy succubus who was unfortunately shown to be a virgin in the third season. Shalltear Bloodfallen, the harsh, icy, and deadly, yet extremely beautiful, tiny creature, is once again voiced by Sumire Uesaka.

In Season 4, Kenta Miyake will reprise his role as the Guardian Cocytus. The gender-bending twin Guardians of the sixth floor, Aura and Mare, will be voiced by Emiri Kato and Yumi Uchiyama. It is rumored that Masayuki Katou will reprise his role as Demiurge, the blade-tailed seventh floor Guardian, and NPC leader.

For fans who are returning to the series, new character art has been uploaded online, though no details have been released on whether or not additional characters or voice actors will be joining the fourth season of the anime.

When Will Overlord’s Fourth Season Premiere?

Season 4 of Overlord will feature 13 episodes. Season 4 will have the same number of episodes as seasons 1 through 3.

More than three light novel volumes’ worth of episodes are available for adaptation.

In addition, there will be a total of five seasons for Overlord. After the fourth season, you may expect the fifth season of Overlord.

In my opinion, Overlord Light Novels are a must-read. The Overlord light book volumes will take the anime about three more years to adapt.

Does the Overlord Season 4 Teaser Exist?

Anime’s official Twitter page provided a teaser for the new season in December 2021. Here, you may get a firsthand to peek at the upcoming conflicts.