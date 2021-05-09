Overlord Season 4 and Movie Announced!

After a huge break, Overlord anime will be returning to the screens with its 4th season. Based on the novel of the same name, Ainz will continue his journey in the world of YGGDRASIL and uncover mysteries surrounding it. Because of the delay after the end of season 3, fans had lost all the hope in any continuation of the series.

However, with the recent announcement, it is now confirmed that we will get the next outing of Overlord pretty soon.

Overlord Season 4 and Movie

As of yet, no news related to the official release date has been announced. But fans can expect the series to begin somewhere near the end of 2021. Since the anime is already in production, it won’t be long before it hits the screens.

The main cast will be returning and reprising their roles for the upcoming season. The general belief is that anime will adapt from volume 10 of the novel and continue this fantasy story centred on Momonga.

Overlord Season 4

Just like the anime, we have no solid news on the release date of the movie. Though we do know it will get a theatrical release and will cover the “Holy Kingdom” arc of the novel. Those who’ve read the novel know how exciting this arc is and can’t wait to go to the theatres once it releases. The movie may release before the start of anime.

About Overlord

Overlord is a widely popular novel series that immediately found success after the release of the first few volumes. The story takes place in 2126 where online virtual multiplayer games have become common. One of those games is called YGGDRASIL that achieved the highest amount of success. However, after 12 years, the game came to halt and shut down all the servers.

Unfortunately, our protagonist wasn’t able to log out at this time and somehow got trapped within the game which has now come into complete life devoid of any virtual sense.

Momonga Is An Overpowered Protagonist

It is a really fun and engaging story that involves our protagonist Momomnga exploring the world of YGGDRASIL and find the reason for its existence. In this world, he is probably the strongest creature and his demeanor makes others fear him.

He has very strong subordinates who could rival the strongest people of the world. It is a tale of a fearsome, overpowered protagonist who just tries to live his life without any troubles.

Why Overlord is Returning After Such Delay?

It’s been almost three years since season 3 of the show concluded in the year 2018. We do not know the exact reason however we believe the original studio MadHouse was busy with some other projects. Overlord might not have the priority or maybe MadHouse just wanted to wait for few more volumes of the novel to release.

Nonetheless, the same studio will be working on the anime and Hunter X Hunter’s director will be taking the role of director for this season. It’s certainly going to be a very exciting season of isekai releases with the inclusion of Overlord.

What are your expectations from the upcoming season of Overlord? Will it be able to live up to its hype? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more updates and news on other anime releases, follow our social media accounts.