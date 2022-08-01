Oven Cleaning Hacks: 7 Oven-Cleaning Hacks that Don’t Involve Harsh Chemicals

It can seem like an impossible task to clean your oven. It’s unrealistic to keep the oven spotless all the time, whether you infrequently bake or prepare substantial meals every night. Even if you try your best to wipe up little spills as they happen, ovens occasionally require a comprehensive cleaning (cue the sighs). Here are some of the best oven cleaning tips to get rid of accumulated oil and filth on your gas or electric range, or even just a minor spill, to prevent the work from becoming too onerous.

Natural Baking Soda and Vinegar Cleanse the Oven

Try using a solution of vinegar and baking soda if your oven is unclean and you don’t have any oven cleaning on hand, or if you simply want a natural option. To make a paste, Sean Parry of Neat Services advises combining 12 cups of baking soda with water. In order to avoid the heating elements, he continues, “next, spread the paste all over the bottom of the oven, the side walls, and the interior of the glass oven door.”

The combination should be left on for at least two hours or overnight. Then, spritz the baking soda with a mixture of half water and half white vinegar in a spray bottle. The baking soda will bubble as a result of the vinegar’s acid reacting with it, he claims. “This process aids in cleaning the oven of the burnt-on food stains.”

After 30 minutes, remove the baking soda mixture with a towel and a rubber spatula (if required). Finish by using a moist towel to clean everything.

Use Salt for A Simple Fix

Using salt to clean an oven is a quick, affordable, and simple method claims Maid Just Right’s, Nathan Ripley. The surface of the oven “could occasionally have leaks from the food you’re preparing while you’re baking,” he explains. “In that scenario, open the oven right away and apply salt to the leak. You’ll find it simpler to remove the discoloration when the oven has cooled.

Vinegar Steam Cleanse Your Oven

John Linden, an interior designer in Los Angeles, enjoys steam cleaning with hot water and vinegar. They soften the dirt and absorb it into it, he says, making it much easier to wipe away with a cloth.

Start by bringing a pot of water to a boil on the stove. “Add white vinegar in an equal quantity once it begins to boil. Give it another 30 seconds or so to boil,” advises Linden.

After that, take the pot off the stove, put it on the rack inside the oven, and shut the oven door. 45 to 60 minutes should be given for the pot to sit. “You can begin cleaning as soon as you open the door. Use a soapy towel to clean the surface, Linden advises. The filth is considerably easier to remove than it would be if you just tried to scrub it.

Use Lemons and Water.

Cyrus Bedwyr, an oven cleaning specialist with Fantastic Services, claims that all you need to clean your oven is a little water and two lemons. “Grab a pan, add two lemons’ worth of juice, and then cover it with water. The lemon halves can also be added to the pan, he suggests.

Next, position the pan inside the oven and ignite it. “Boil the water, then remove the pan. Your oven’s grease and filth will become more easily removable thanks to the steam. Before cleaning the oven with a moist cloth, allow it to cool.

Use an Old Toothbrush to Clean the Nooks and Crannies

An outdated toothbrush is frequently used to clean bathrooms, but it can also be used to clean kitchens. The corners and hard-to-reach spaces of your oven are challenging to clean, according to Bedwyr. You’ll be surprised at how simple cleaning those corners will be if you simply dip a toothbrush in any cleaning solution.

In the Bathtub, Scrub Your Oven Racks.

Oven racks are frequently not cleaned as frequently as they ought to be because of their uncomfortable size and form. According to Parry, soaking racks in the bathtub is the best strategy.

He advises padding the tub with old towels before you begin the process to prevent scratches. After that, add a dishwasher tablet and some water to the tub. There is no reason why dishwasher tablets couldn’t clean oven racks just as effectively as they clean dishes, claims Parry.

Submerge the racks completely. Leave them alone for a few hours, or better yet, overnight. After soaking, he advises, “use an old toothbrush (or a tough scrubber) to get rid of any stuck-on food.” “Take the racks out of the bathtub. You can use them after giving them a warm water rinse and drying them with a fresh kitchen towel.

Always Begin with A Vacuuming

No matter whatever method you use, start by vacuuming up all of the filth, dust, crumbs, and debris from your oven. (Vacuuming should be done as well after the self-cleaning cycle.) If the vacuum hose feels too forceful, use the crevice attachment instead. Due to its portability and lightweight, the Bissell CleanView Vacuum ($75; target.com) is perfect for this. Even better, it includes integrated cleaning tool storage, making switching between the hose and crevice tool simple.

A portable vacuum, such as the Shark Wandvac ($110; amazon.com), can be more convenient if an upright vacuum seems too heavy or your kitchen is small.

