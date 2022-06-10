Oshi No Ko Anime Release Date: Check All Latest Updates Here

There have been rumors regarding an Oshi No Ko anime being made in the last several weeks. Fans were confused whether or not the leaks were accurate due to the lack of an official declaration.

All of our doubts were put to rest earlier today when we received the official Oshi No Ko anime announcement. This announcement raises a slew of questions, including the project’s staff and studio, as well as a release date! I’m sure you have some questions, but don’t worry, Anime Senpai has all the answers you need and more right here!

We don’t know much about where the anime is now in production because this is merely an anime announcement. We do know that a studio has been verified for the series and that production has commenced, but no release date has been set as of yet. So far, we’ve only got the crew and a key image, which you can see right below!

It has been confirmed that Studio Doga Kobo will be animating the film! Some of their notable series, such as Plastic Memories, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, and even Himouto!, have superb animation. The Oshi No Ko series appears to be in good hands, Umaru-chan!

The manga opens with Gor, a doctor who, by chance, is attending to the childbirth of his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, who has taken a break from the entertainment world to give birth to twins. Go, however, dies in an accident right before Ai gives birth, but is resurrected as Aquamarine Hoshino, one of Ai’s children, with all of his memories intact.

Date of Publication

In April 2020, Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine published the Oshi no Ko (My Stan’s Kid) manga by Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Yokoyari (Scum’s Wish). The manga will be released in English through Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service. The manga’s seventh compiled book volume was released on February 22, and the eighth volume will be released on June 17.

In 2021, the comic was named first in the seventh “Next Manga Awards” (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Trish). In this year’s 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards, the manga won in the Best General Manga category. This year, the manga was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize for the 26th time.

The 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards have also been nominated for the manga. The manga was placed #7 on Takarajimasha’s Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook’s top 20 list of manga for male readers in the year 2022. The manga has sold over 3 million copies worldwide.

Synopsis of Oshi No Ko

“In show business, lies are a weapon.” Gorou works as a gynecologist in a nearby town. Living in showbiz entails being cut off from the rest of the world. On the other hand, Hoshino Ai, the idol he idolizes, begins to ascend to the stadium. The “worst” meeting occurs between the two, and then fate begins to turn…!? A superb tag team, Akasaka Aka x Yokokura Menko, sketch a shocking story presenting the “entertainment industry” from a whole different perspective!

Personality

Even as she died, Ai is seen to be quite happy and usually smiling. Despite this, she was constantly unsure of her acts and words, and she lied to conceal her actual nature. She claims it’s a type of love, but she didn’t want to show her children her darker side when it came to loving them, so she was pleased when she stated it without lying. Her lies about not having children were, tragically, the cause of her death. Her personality is said to be open-minded (as stated by Gorou, now as Aqua in his new life in chapter 1).

Story

When Ai Hoshino was a child, her mother was arrested for theft. Hoshino was Ai’s only parent, so when she was imprisoned, she was forced to live in an orphanage for the duration of her sentence. She did not return to the orphanage to pick up her daughter after she was freed. As a result, she was forced to remain in the orphanage and grow up inside its confines.

When Ai reached the age of twelve, however, the president of Strawberry Productions spotted her and offered her a position as an idol. She thought she wasn’t qualified for the position because she had never learned to love or be loved. Nonetheless, the president persuaded her by saying that she didn’t need to know and that lying could be just as effective. He gave her hope, telling her that she could change the falsehood into the truth. The next four years were spent as the face of the popular idol group B-Komachi.

Ai becomes pregnant with twins when she is 16 years old. After hearing her manager remark that the world would not be a good place for a 16-year-old idol with babies, she decided to keep her children hidden from the outer world rather than entirely removing them because she wanted to experience what it’s like to be a mother.

She was able to achieve that goal to some measure since, in addition to being a superb lead idol for B-Komachi, she also had a brief acting career. She was in her prime at the age of 20, but she wasn’t clumsy enough to let the cat out of the bag. However, she couldn’t mislead one of her fans, who finally found out about it (said to be the consequence of an information leak (by their biological father) by the older twin, Aquamarine Hoshino) and killed her for “betraying her supporters.”

