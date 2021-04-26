Oscars Winners 2021: Who won what?

The 93rd Academy Awards was held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony took place two months after the scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic. On 15th March, the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were unveiled by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
The 93rd Academy Awards kick-started with actor cum director Regina King grabbing an Oscar statuette outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Chloé Zhao set history yet again in the prestigious award ceremony. Zhao was awarded as the Best Director for ‘Nomadland’. Zhao emerged as the first woman of colour and the second woman to win Oscar.
Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn was awarded as the Best Actress for a supporting role. Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins earned his second Oscar as the Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Father’. Frances McDormand was awarded as the Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’. This is Frances McDormand’s third Oscar. 2021’s
Nomadlan emerged as the biggest winner with three awards. It is followed by as many as six films (The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Pixar’s Soul, and Sound of Metal) which grabbed two awards each.
In the 2021 Oscars, Netflix emerged as the leading winner amongst studios with seven awards. It was followed by Disney (five awards), Warner Bros. (three awards) and both Sony Pictures and Amazon Studios (two awards each) respectively.
2021 Oscar Winners: Complete List
If you are looking for the complete list of winners for the 93rd Academy Awards, here is the full list of winners of 2021’s Oscars:
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’
Best Actress: Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Best Director: Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’
Best Actor in a Supporting: Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn for ‘Minnari’
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Cinematography: Mank
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul
Best Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Live-Action Short Film: Two Distant Strangers
Best Documentary Short Subject: Colette
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Sound: Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: Fight for You
Best Film Editing: Sound of Metal
Whoever attended the prestigious event including nominees and guests had to go through a minimum of two rounds of COVID-19 tests. They were allowed to keep their masks off while the cameras are rolling.