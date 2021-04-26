Oscars Winners 2021: Who won what?

The 93rd Academy Awards was held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony took place two months after the scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic. On 15th March, the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were unveiled by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The 93rd Academy Awards kick-started with actor cum director Regina King grabbing an Oscar statuette outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.  Chloé Zhao set history yet again in the prestigious award ceremony. Zhao was awarded as the Best Director for ‘Nomadland’.  Zhao emerged as the first woman of colour and the second woman to win Oscar.

Oscars Winners 2021:

Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn was awarded as the Best Actress for a supporting role. Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins earned his second Oscar as the Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Father’. Frances McDormand was awarded as the Best Actress for her performance in ‘Nomadland’. This is Frances McDormand’s third Oscar. 2021’s

Nomadlan emerged as the biggest winner with three awards. It is followed by as many as six films (The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Pixar’s Soul, and Sound of Metal) which grabbed two awards each.

In the 2021 Oscars, Netflix emerged as the leading winner amongst studios with seven awards. It was followed by Disney (five awards), Warner Bros. (three awards) and both Sony Pictures and Amazon Studios (two awards each) respectively.

2021 Oscar Winners: Complete List

If you are looking for the complete list of winners for the 93rd Academy Awards, here is the full list of winners of 2021’s Oscars:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’

Best Actress: Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Best Director: Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’

Best Actor in a Supporting: Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn for ‘Minnari’

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live-Action Short Film: Two Distant Strangers

Best Documentary Short Subject: Colette

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Sound: Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: Fight for You

Best Film Editing: Sound of Metal

Whoever attended the prestigious event including nominees and guests had to go through a minimum of two rounds of COVID-19 tests. They were allowed to keep their masks off while the cameras are rolling.

