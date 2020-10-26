Orlando Bloom Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics for Katy Perry’s Birthday!

Orlando Bloom is giving a glimpse into his romance with Katy Perry!

The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram on Sunday (October 25) to share a bunch of selfies with the singer in honor of her 36th birthday.

In one selfie, Orlando and Katy smile while posing with the pyramids in Egypt in the background. In two of the pics, Katy can be seen sporting black hair, back from the beginning of their relationship.

“Happy Birthday my love 🎂🎈❤️oh the places we’ll go…” Orlando wrote along with the photos from their travels over the years.

Katy and Orlando first started dating back in January 2016. They split over a year later before getting back together again. They announced they were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy, back on August 26, 2020.

Find out the incredible gift Orlando surprised Katy with for her birthday!