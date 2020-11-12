Orlando Bloom Checks Outside a Vintage Car for Sale at Montecito

Orlando Bloom talks on his phone when braving the rain to get a visit to Montecito Customs on Wednesday (November 11) at Montecito, Calif.

The 43-year old celebrity was spotted checking out a fuzzy green 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera automobile that’s supposedly selling $115,000.

It appears that Orlando is a lover of the Porsche new as he came in among their newest SUVs. Prior to leaving the shop, he snapped a few pictures of the vehicle and its own specs.

Before this week, Orly occurred to social websites and demonstrated that he is boosting a new puppy, months following his beloved puppy Mighty inadvertently passed away.

Orlando‘s film The Outpost premiered on VOD on the summertime, but you can now see it for free when you’ve got a Netflix subscription. The film is currently flowing on the ceremony.