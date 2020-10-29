Oregon Health Official Dresses like Clown While Announcing COVID Death Toll

Perform video Articles Oregon Health Authority/Facebook

No one Is laughing about the Increasing COVID death toll, That is why this is Really a Complete WTF Second — a senior Medical Officer Declaring grim Amounts… while Stirring a Man costume.

Try to not be deflected from the complete clown makeup, red tie, polka dot shirt and yellow trousers that the official was wearing because she somberly rattled off the tally to get COVID deaths and cases from Oregon.

The reply to your question — who is this clown? She is allegedly Claire Poche in the Oregon Health Authority. We are aware that it’s Halloween and all, however, Claire never covers her apparel from the movie.

Officials are allegedly ignoring it as a costume, but it does not square with the fact that the video was listed Oct. 14, which makes it two weeks old today and fairly early to get a Halloween. Additionally, the sign language interpreter is not at a costume… therefore, Claire actually stands out.

Place it around the board — our very first Halloween faux pas of all 2020.