Oprah Winfrey Once Told Kanye West To Not Run For President

Kanye West is not giving up on his own hopes of becoming the next president, even despite Oprah Winfrey after telling him it was not a fantastic idea.

While about the Joe Rogan Expertise, Kanye West stated Oprah Winfrey advised him to not go for president once he announced his conduct in the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye West said lately:

“I recall running into Oprah fourteen times or one day following that, and she is like you do not need to become president. Among those matters Oprah stated is she explained,’You have to bone up on your own foreign events’ I recall this because it is Oprah speaking, so I am gonna keep in mind a whole lot of what the dialogue was, but that is the very first thing she mentioned was foreign matters and foreign policies”

However, Oprah Winfrey’s warning obviously did not stop him he declared his official conduct about the 4th of July. He explained:

“We should now recognize that the promise of America by expecting God, highlighting our eyesight and building our future. I’m running for president of the United States [American flag Emoji] Number 2020VISION”

He explained why he had been so familiar with conducting.

“One thing that God placed in my heart back 2015. A couple of days ahead of the MTV awards, it struck me at the shower. When I thought it, I only started laughing , this delight came across my entire body, through my spirit. I believed that power, I believed that soul.”

Oddly enough,” he explained Donald Trump’s 2016 triumph was even further inspiration. )

“Once I watched Trump triumph, I had been like view, you’ll win if you’re coming from out of politics. I feel my calling is still the leader of the free world. When it’s in Gods strategy that portion of my route is to function as governor [of California] then thats alright but my calling is still the leader of the free world. “

It has been an uphill struggle for Kanye West because then, because he just was able to get to a few nations in the time to the election on Nov. 3.

