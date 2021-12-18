Oppo Find X4 Pro CAD renders leaked, shows unique Yotaphone-esque display

Latest leaks revealed by @letsgodigitalNL suggests that Oppo Find X4 Pro will come out with rear display, under display front camera and quad curve panel. These CAD renders reveals more details about the device specs and design.

In our recent articles, we’ve mentioned that Oppo has been trying the market with their latest Oppo Find N which has foldable display.

Now, the Chinese company focus on their next venture. According to the leaks from @letsgoditialNL, we predict a stock phone with quad curve display.

The quad curve has certainly been popular globally. The curved edged phones were loved because of their adaptability according to what is being played in the phone. It will maximize the screen to body ratio.

Under Display Selfie Camera, innovation or gimmick?

Oppo Find X4 Pro will have its front camera within the front screen or display. Hence, users won’t notice any notch or pinhole on top of the front side.

Oppo Find X4 Pro CAD renders leaked

The selfie camera will remain invisible and only operate when users will choose the front camera to operate. A very innovative technology, but few other phones like OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy S21, Xiaomi Mi 10 and many more phone has the feature.

We can certainly predict that the phone will come out with 32MP selfie camera, as per reports by gsmarena.

Oppo Find X4 Pro with under-screen camera & rear displayhttps://t.co/gGcofegewb



– Official CAD renders from OPPO

– Under-screen camera

– Quad cuved display

– Quad rear-camera

– Rear-display#Oppo #OppoFindX4 #OppoFindX4Pro #OppoFindX pic.twitter.com/q5VBIMUCGu — LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) December 16, 2021

Quad Camera with Rear display mode

Oppo Find X4 Pro bring backs the memory of Yotaphonem which had rear display for reading notifications.

The phone will have Quad Camera, 50MP Wide lens, 13MP telephoto lens, 50MP ultrawide lens and 3MP microscopic ring flash lens.

Oppo Find X4 Pro Specs leaked

Other features like the phone will be powered by 4500 mAh battery equipped with 80 Watts super-fast charging adapter.

Concluding, we can say that the leaks revealed by @letsgodigitalNL and features from GSMarena suggests that the phone will have everything along with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 6.7 inches 120 Hz AMOLED display.

So, we expect an official revelation “Find X4 Pro” soon from Oppo. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.