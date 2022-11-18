Oppo A54 with A Stunning Camera and Many Equally Outstanding Features

Posted by By TNP Team November 18, 2022
Oppo A54 with A Stunning Camera and Many Equally Outstanding Features
The successor of Oppo A53, Oppo A54, has been the talk of the town since its launch all because of its attractive build and design. Before we dwell on comparing A54 with many other options, significantly various 4G-supported smartphones delivering more or less good and more satisfying performance and specifications at the same or even lower prices for some smartphone brands, let us mention that Oppo A54 is a 5G-supported device. Now, let’s discuss all the reasons that make Oppo A54 100% worth every penny you spend.

Does Oppo A54 Deliver What It Claims?

The Oppo a54 price in Pakistan is around “36,500” PKR. At this mid-range price, Oppo delivers surprising and aesthetic specs like a Full HD+ display screen, 5000mHh battery, and a 48MP main and 16 MP selfie camera with Oppo A54. In this article, we will discuss all the loveable aspects of the A54 without, of course, missing the evident performance and display-related flaws found in the device.

Build And Design:

A54 is an all-plastic handset yet looks too gorgeous for an all-plastic device due to the dazzling iridescent finish on the rear. The weight is like your average lightweight handset, so there are no worries about straining your wrist during prolonged gaming sessions. In addition, the side-mounted accurately fast fingerprint scanner notches up the phone’s hand feel.

Satisfying Display And Camera:

6.5 inches full HD+ display supported with 1080 x 2400 resolution is expensive at the price of 36,500 PKR considering how several smartphone bands offer models with better higher resolution at the same or some at a lower price range. Despite that, A54 delivers a good streaming experience, and the overall in-app display has a bright touch. Next comes the cameras; you get the 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera that will amaze you with decent HD photo results in an adequately bright environment. Rear cameras capture the images while preserving the natural colors and details of the scene in the picture. The video quality is Up to 1080p HD at 30 fps speed, but sadly, the videos are not shakiness proof. Now to another good news, the 16MP supported front camera effortlessly captures gorgeously natural and HD quality selfies of yours or with a group of friends.

Processor And Software:

Oppo A54 runs on Snapdragon 480 supported by operating software Android 11 ColorOS, which is too old and expensive software for the cost of the smartphone. Its 5000mAh with processor lasts for about a day and a few hours for active music and video content streamers; however, the battery capacity might run short for gamers. Sadly, if you love games and are fierce about them, the processor does not support games on high settings, despite the excellent battery that may last for quite a few hours of non-heavy intense gameplay. Otherwise, you are good to go with games on medium settings and active general smartphone usage.

RAM And Storage:

Oppo A54 offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and a microSD card insertion option for extended internal storage.

Final Verdict:

Overall, in terms of performance and operating system, Oppo needs to be more robust to give fellow handset models available at the same price a market-worthy competition. Still considering the speed and accuracy of security sensors, satisfying camera results, and impressive water resistance of Oppo A54, it did an excellent job at justifying its worth. However, if you prefer display resolution, operating processor performance, and other relevant technical aspects of the handset over a few increased numbers of pixels offered by the device. In this case, you can consider other devices available by other smartphone brands in the same price range.

TNP Team
TNP Team
View More Posts
Sharing news on Tech, Entertainment and other topics.