OPP fees Whitby-area family physician having overbilling OHIP

A Whitby-area household physician has been billed for allegations of improper billing reports to OHIP, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police billed Dr. Janet Mendonca, 43, under the Health Insurance Act for allegedly overbilling her patients throughout a three-year interval end in 2016.

The OPP stated in a news release that the provincial health ministry uncovered reports of irregularities from billings into the Ontario Health Insurance Plan up to 170,000.

Mendonca was charged with 2 counts of intentionally obtaining payment for any guaranteed provider, although not eligible to get, and 2 counts of intentionally giving false information in an application, statement or return.

Mendonca is scheduled to appear in court at Whitby on Nov. 18.