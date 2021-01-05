Only 6 defenders have more details than Jan Bednarek but only .7% of bosses have benefited

Never be alarmed if you encounter an intensive sensation of déjà vu in the next minute.

A handful of weeks in the past we highlighted Jannick Vestergaard’s (£3.0m) outstanding efforts in 2020/21.

The gigantic Dane was amongst the prime 10 defenders in Desire Team when he was sidelined with a reoccurrence of an outdated knee personal injury.

He was owned by just .7% of bosses when he began mixing it with the huge boys but his reputation nearly tripled when it became clear there was price to be had at St Mary’s.

In Vestergaard’s absence, Jan Bednarek (£2.7m) has stepped up to replicate his centre-back partner’s success nearly accurately.

Southampton’s impressive rearguard from Liverpool was their third consecutive thoroughly clean sheet, building the Poland intercontinental a person of the most in-kind defenders accessible.

Bednarek now has 69 factors, a tally bettered by only six defenders.

But while these over him all attribute in at the very least 10% of groups, Ralph Hassenhuttl’s stalwart is currently creating factors for just .7% of gaffers — probably manufactured up of the identical hardcore Saints who owned Vestergaard from the off.

Bednarek is now outperforming the likes of Thiago Silva (£4.4m), Ruben Dias (£3.9m) and James Justin (£3.1m).

So how very likely is it that he will carry on to rise up the ranks in the coming weeks?

Southampton enjoy Shrewsbury in the FA Cup (wherever Bednarek might perfectly be rested) ahead of Leading League fixtures against Leicester, Leeds, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

That seems to be like a tricky spell for Saints’ defence as the Foxes and Marcelo Bielsa’s side are two of only 5 groups to have scored 30+ objectives in the league this season.

Villa are just one particular aim away from signing up for that club and they’ve played two online games less than the vast majority of their rivals.

And the Gunners are savoring an upturn in sort possessing won three video games in a row for the initial time in months.

Even so, if Bednarek and co can continue to keep a clean sheet towards Liverpool then there is no purpose they just can’t frustrate other opposition.

Only 3 teams have conceded less plans than Southampton at this phase.

But it is possible most bosses have missed the boat supplied Southampton’s fixtures and the truth European soccer will recommence next month.

Nonetheless, with an ownership of .7%, he’s an selection for individuals looking for a differential player.

