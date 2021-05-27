OnePlus TV U1S series price, more specs, and launch timeline revealed by another leak

Yesterday, news broke out of nowhere indicating OnePlus will be launching its OnePlus TV U1S series in India soon. The report also detailed a handful of features of the upcoming smart TV. Now, today, another leak has revealed not only more specifications but also the price and timeline of the smart TVs.

Yesterday, tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed some features of the OnePlus TV U1S series and now tipster Yogesh (via MySmartPrice) has revealed the complete list of specifications of the OnePlus TV U1S series.

OnePlus TV U1S series is going to be powered by a MediaTek chipset which is going to be coupled with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The OnePlus TV U1S series will run on Android TV 10 OS and will support 1080p Google Duo video calls via the webcam accessory. The OnePlus TVs will also come with a low blue light mode and a new live TV section in OxygenPlay.

OnePlus TV U1S series

The smart TVs will come equipped with DLED (direct LED) panel with a screen to body ratio of around 95%. The screen will have 1.07 billion colors, 93% DCI-P3 color gamut, ΔE<2 color accuracy, and 300 nits peak brightness.

As per the previous report, the OnePlus TV U1S series would come with an LED backlit LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), a refresh rate of 60 Hz, HDR 10+, HLG, and MEMC. It is going to feature Dolby Atmos supported 30W speakers which are co-tuned by Dynaudio. According to Yogesh, the plug-n-play webcam accessory could be bundled with the 65 inches variant.

Note that there will be three size variants: 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. As far as price is concerned the size variants will come with a price tag of 36,999 rupees, 42,999 rupees, and 59,999 rupees respectively.

If we compare the pricing with that of Redmi Smart TV X series then it seems the OnePlus TV series will have a price tag of 2,000 to 3,000 more than the Redmi series. Last but not the least, the reports reveal, that these televisions might be launched in India in the next 4 to 6 weeks.