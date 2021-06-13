OnePlus Nord 2 might be rebadged as Realme X9 Pro

According to the latest news, OnePlus Nord 2 is coming as a successor of last year’s first Nord phone. OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset. Now, a Chinese leaker has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be rebadged as Realme X9 Pro.

You might get confused if you have already checked the spec sheet of the Realme X9 Pro because it is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. The leaker (Arsenal) posted on Weibo that there are actually two versions of the Realme X9 Pro which is currently in development. One of the two models is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset while the other is powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor.

The Snapdragon-powered model will come with a 90 Hz curved display while the Dimensity powered model will come with a 90 Hz flat display. The leaker said Realme is not going to launch the latter in China as it will be rebadged and sold as the OnePlus Nord 2. The leaker has specified that the phone will launch next month.

Technically, there are more differences between the two devices than just their processors and display. According to TENAA, the Realme X9 Pro has a 16 MP ultra wide-angle camera. However, a leak from earlier this week revealed OnePlus Nord 2 will come with an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera. It is to be noted that the rest of the sensors match between the two devices. Interestingly, both the phones will be backed up by a 4500 mAh battery which will come with 65W fast charging support.

The rear design of the Realme device is also different from the description of OnePlus Nord 2. While Realme has gone for a pill shaped LED flash near the top camera, OnePlus Nord 2 will have its LED flash at the bottom next to the third sensor. On the other hand, we can expect an alert slider feature in OnePlus Nord 2 which is not available on Realme phones.

Last but not the least, since both Relame and OnePlus are owned by BBK Electronics, the similarity between devices is not surprising at all and it is such a trend that will continue between brands owned by the same parent company.

