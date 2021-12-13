OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs leaked, likely to arrive in India soon

OnePlus Nord has successfully made its name in the smartphone market. Latest leak reveals that OnePlus is planning for latest version as Nord 2 CE.

The Chinese smartphone company, OnePlus came into the limelight with their flagship model, OnePlus One in 2014. Since then, OnePlus has launched a remarkable smartphone each year to keep up their good will in the market.

The company has never hurt their user’s sentiments. OnePlus has provided the best released processors to stay in the tough competitions of smartphones.

OnePlus launched Nord in 2020 and the response was astonishing. The company then launched OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 for American and European market. Then OnePlus released Nord CE in 2021.

Now, latest leaks suggests that OnePlus Nord 2 CE will come in the market soon.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs leaked

From all leaked reports, we can assume that OnePlus has already released the Nord 2 CE on BIS website with a codenamed IVAN.

The phone will certainly have the latest processor from MediaTek that is MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G in it and it will arrive with Android 12 powered by OxygenOS 12 pre-installed.

The Internal storage capacity will have 2 options of 128GB and 256GB. And same RAM as well, 2 variants of 6GB and 12GB.

A new OnePlus device has been inducted. Device code: IV2201, Codename: Ivan.



Possibly a new Nord product, working on getting more info — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 10, 2021

The company might provide a 6.43 inches Front screen with AMOLED display at frequency 90 Hz with optical fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will have triple camera at the back with new 64 MP OmniVision lens and additional 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and 2 MP monochrome camera. The front camera will have 32 MP with single sensor.

The phone will have 4500 mAh battery and it’ll come with 65 Watts fast charger. OnePlus might start rolling out the devices in 3 colour variants like Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Wood

We can say that the company might decide to reveal the phone in early 2022, officially. And the phone might stay in the price range of $317 to $370.