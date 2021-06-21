OnePlus might be an Oppo sub-brand soon

A few days back, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the company will “further integrate” with Oppo. However, last time, he didn’t elaborate on how. Now, well-known leaker Evan Blass has obtained a document that serves as a talking points memo for use by OnePlus PR.

Moreover, it also explains the integration in plainer terms. It reads, “With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however will continue to function as an independent entity.” The memo also notes that Lau will be responsible for product strategies of both Oppo and OnePlus.

Frankly, this was not surprising at all, especially after the hint. The memo simply confirmed in detail what is going to happen. It says, “With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations.”

It is to be noted that as of now, the two Chinese tech giants OnePlus and Oppo have already merged their R&D departments around the turn of the year.

However, OnePlus customers should not expect too much to change because due to the two company’s shared ownership and supply chain, there have been similarities between Oppo and OnePlus.