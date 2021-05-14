OnePlus launches Clipt application for text and file sharing across multiple platforms

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched Clipt, a new smartphone application for sharing text and files. The app is developed by the company’s OneLab team. It allows users to send text, images, and other files between phones, tablets, and laptops. With this app, you will be able to maintain a clipboard like functionality across multiple devices. Users will also be able to copy paste files and texts. Clipt app uses Google Drive Account for maintaining links between devices.

As of now, for Android devices, Clipt is available for download on Play Store. Windows and macOS users can install Clipt extension on their favorite web browsers. In order to efficiently exchange files like images, videos, text messages from their mobile to laptop and vice versa, Android users would have to link it with their extension on the browser.

During the launch of the application, OnePlus officials said: “In the permissions, you’ll see we request the read and write of your Google storage, but Clipt can only download the files it creates as it’s siloed. In the app or extension we keep the last 10 items available to you, but after that it auto deletes so it won’t fill up your storage.”

Clipt will be a handy tool for users who find it difficult to transfer files across platforms. Clipt terminates the need of sending an email to yourselves for sending important documents or images. Interestingly, a user will be able to connect to as many devices as they want for transferring files.

As of now, companies like Apple and Microsoft have an ecosystem where every file, image, and contact are synced across the devices. Apple has it for iOS and macOS devices while Microsoft has a Phone Companion application for syncing between Android smartphone and Windows device. Microsoft’s Phone Companion app even works for iOS users who want to sync their device on Windows. Clipt will work in a similar fashion.

OnePlus officials said, the app will also be available for iOS devices in the near future.