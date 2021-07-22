OnePlus discontinues original OnePlus Nord ahead of Nord 2 launch in India

Last year, Chinese tech giant OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord as the brand’s first mid-range smartphone since OnePlus X. The company soon followed it up with a number of cheaper OnePlus Nord series phones. A successor to OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to debut later today but it seems the company has discontinued the original model.

Note that last month, OnePlus Nord was not available for purchase even before the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G so it is not surprising to learn that the handset has been discontinued.

As per a report, OnePlus Nord is no longer available for sale on any of the offline or online channels. Previously, OnePlus disclosed that the OnePlus 2 is going to make a similar price tag so in this regard it does make sense.

A new leak has revealed the price options of the OnePlus Nord 2 in India. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is going to come with a price tag of INR 29,999 ($403) while the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is going to come with a price tag of INR 34,999 ($470). The OnePlus Nord 2 launch event would start at 19:30 IST.

If you are interested in watching the live event, you can check the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel at 7:30 PM.