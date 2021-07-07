OnePlus confirms Dimensity 1200-AI chip built in partnership with MediaTek for upcoming Nord 2 5G

According to the latest news, OnePlus has officially confirmed its upcoming Nord device, OnePlus Nord 2 5G. OnePlus revealed OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be powered by the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200-AI processor.

The company said it has worked together with MediaTek to ‘enhance AI-based features’. Dimensity 1200-AI processor is a customized chip. It is a part of its Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture.

Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit said “The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimizing the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users. As AI is reshaping the future of chipset technology, this initiative gives brands like OnePlus access to the latest AI-powered capabilities with the flexibility to innovate in new and exciting ways.”

This customized AI chip will come with a handful of AI enhancements, especially in the camera and display departments. OnePlus said that with the help of AI Photo Enhancement, the Nord 2 5G can recognize up to 22 different photography scenarios and can even automatically adjust color tones and contrast in the photos taken in low light situations. The company further said that at the time of recording, the phone’s AI Video Enhancement feature can enable live HDR effects in real time.

Apart from this, with the help of DOL HDR tech, the phone can adjust tuning and image quality during live recording and even enhance the color range and accuracy of the videos. This in turn increases the dynamic range and improves highlight retention.

The handset will come with AI Color Boost technology which automatically converts standard content to HDR. There is also AI Resolution Boost that automatically upscales video resolution to HD.

As of now, the company has not revealed anything about its supposed official launch date. Since leaks have already started coming up, we can expect the announcement to take place sometime soon, maybe in this month.