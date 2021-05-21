OnePlus 9R’s new green edition announced, will be available from 24th May

Back in March this year, Chinese tech giant, OnePlus announced its OnePlus 9R along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in India. In April, this series became available in China. After its launch in China, a digital blogger claimed through Weibo that the OnePlus 9R will soon arrive in a new green color.

According to the latest news, today, OnePlus officially introduced OnePlus 9R’s “Qingyu” green variant and it will be available for sale in China from 24th May onwards.

So far, the OnePlus 9R has been available in two color options; blue and black in China since its initial launch. The green model will be available in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage combo and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage combo. They will be priced at 2,999 Yuan (~$466) and 3,299 Yuan (~$513) respectively in China.

OnePlus 9R’s new green edition announced

OnePlus 9R has a 6.55 inch AMOLED screen. The screen has a punch hole appeal ad has a Full HD+ resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an in screen fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by QUALCOMM Snapdragon 870 chipset and it comes with UFS 3.0 storage.

The handset has a 16 MP selfie camera in the front and in the rear, it has an OIS enabled 48 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultra wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP monochrome camera. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.