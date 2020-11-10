ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder Review: Yes, You Need This

At the start of 2020, I was obsessed with dewy skin and glossy lips. Shine was everything, and I more or less kicked my matte setting products to the curb—then, we started wearing masks and I found myself wishing I hadn’t decluttered all those powders. I’ve spent the last few months trying to replace them all with the powder; a product good enough to be the only powder in my collection, and as you’ll see in this ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder Review, I’m pretty confident I found it. Patrick Starrr, you really snapped with this one.

Being the frequent YouTube binger that I am, I’ve definitely seen my fair share of Patrick Starrr videos, and when it comes to setting a face, the diva really knows his stuff. He could teach a French pastry chef a thing or two about baking! This is why I was, admittedly, a little disappointed when Starrr first launched his beauty brand, ONE/SIZE, and debuted makeup wipes and a remover spray—I was hoping for a powder! The next drop came and went, and although we got a cute eyeshadow palette, there was no powder in sight. That is, until now.

Before I dive into my thoughts on the Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, let me prove even further how high my expectations were for this powder. A few years back, Patrick Starrr collaborated with MAC Cosmetics on a year’s worth of launches, one of which included Patrick’s Powder, arguably the most perfect setting powder I’d ever come across. It was finely-milled, it didn’t cause flashback, and it kept my skin hella matte without looking cakey. I stocked up on a few, but eventually ran out of the limited-edition product. It was with Starrr’s OG powder in mind that I went into this review with some very high standards.

The ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, part of The Ultimate Collection, comes in two shades: Universal Translucent and Dark/Deep. It retails for $30 for 1.2 oz, with a .23 oz mini size version available for $16. Alongside the powder, Starrr has launched some maximalist false lashes and the Ultimate Setting & Baking Puff, the latter of which I also gave a go in this review.

First, let me ooh and ahh about the packaging. I like it a lot! I’m a fan of the ONE/SIZE red and pink colorway, and I love that Starrr thought to include a secondary lid within the component. Loose setting powders have a tendency to get absolutely everywhere, so being able to press the inner lid down firmly before screwing on the outer cap ensures you won’t have powder everywhere the next time you open it up.

Underneath both lids, The slash in the O/S logo serves as the dispenser, and I’d say it’s the perfect size. Personally, I use the powder to set both my under eye area and the rest of my face, so I do need a fair bit of powder, and I like that I don’t have to tap it all out of one or two itty-bitty holes. Plus, if I do pour out too much powder, that inner protective lid ensures I won’t make a mess.

Now, to discuss the powder itself. Right off the bat, I was relieved to see it flagged as cruelty-free and free of sulfates, parabens and formaldehydes. It’s extremely fine and soft, and when I use it with a small brush to set my under eye area, it glides on and gives my bags a blurred effect that definitely makes a big difference, all the while ensuring my concealer never creases. While some setting powders can work against me, enhancing my bags and making the area look cakey, this powder looks smooth. See for yourself with zero filter below.

I’ve tried using the powder on the rest of my face in a few different ways. For a more low-key, everyday finish, I take a fluffy brush, dip into just a bit, and swirl it all over for a lighter set, just to keep my makeup intact. When I do so, I definitely notice a filtered, blurred finish. I only see slight creasing around my mouth after about 12 or so hours, which is pretty impressive. Even then, the issue is minimal, and my oils are kept at bay without looking like I’m wearing loads of makeup. My skin is pretty textured, but with this on, the difference is huge.

For a more intense application, I’ve used the Ultimate Setting & Baking Puff to bake the powder underneath my contour. I definitely like the puff’s unique straight edge, and it did a great job of helping me press the powder into my more oily areas, but all in all, I’d say you don’t necessarily need it. I would recommend having some kind of puff, though, and because Starrr’s is washable, it really is a great option. Peep my skin up close after using it to press the powder in.

All in all, I can honestly say that the Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder lived up to my expectations—in fact, it’s made me forget all about the limited-edition MAC powder I’ve been mourning. And my Laura Mercier, my Coty Airspun and all my other setting go-tos. After my first use, I thought I’d save the ONE/SIZE powder for special occasions because I liked the look so much, but I’ve found myself unable to resist it for everyday use. Why would I pass on using a product that I know will make my skin look great? Over the last month it’s become an absolute must-have, whether I’m doing a subtle beat or going full-glam.

At the start of this year, I truly never saw myself falling back in love with matte skin, but this powder creates a beautiful, soft-focus finish without looking dull or dry, and it has certainly changed my mind. In my opinion, it’s more of a blurred finish than a matte one, and I love the way it looks. If you catch me posting more selfies than usual, you now know why.