One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date: Get Ready for Epic Action!

The second season of One-Punch Man concluded in July 2019.

The second season’s twelve episodes may not have been as well received as the first season’s twelve episodes, but they still left viewers wanting more.

And despite the fact that it wasn’t immediately apparent that we’d see more of Saitama and the residents of Z-City, viewers can rest assured that One-Punch Man will return for a third season. Here is what we currently know.

The One-Punch Man season 3 is expected to premiere no earlier than 2024. The production of season 3 is verified, but no official release date has been announced. On August 18, 2022, Chikashi Kubota himself confirmed that work on the third season had begun, but there have been no updates since.

The Season 3 Characters of One-Punch Man

In One-Punch Man’s third season, viewers can anticipate the return of all recognizable characters from previous seasons. Throughout the Monster Association arc, Garou, who was already a prominent character in season 2, will receive even more screentime as he becomes almost a second protagonist. It is also likely that his relatives, such as the hero Bang and his brother Bomb, will play significant roles.

In this season, the S-class characters play a more prominent role, leading the charge against the Monster Association. Their difficulties working together are a central theme of the Monster Association narrative, and as a result, the characters receive more attention than before. In order to make room for these new characters, it is probable that fans will see less of Saitama, as he occasionally loses focus in this story arc.

What Will Occur in The Third Season of One Punch Man?

We can assume that One-Punch Man season three will take up immediately after the events of season two and adapt the next arc from the original manga, despite the lack of specific plot details.

Seasons one and two of One-Punch Man adapted the first 85 chapters or 16 volumes of the source material with varying degrees of success, with many fans complaining that season two tried to cover too much territory.

All that implies The third season of One-Punch Man will commence with chapter 86. We anticipate that it will encompass significant events, such as the gradual buildup to a final confrontation between the Hero and Monster Associations.

Obviously, the biggest suspense from the second season of One-Punch Man is the status of Garou, who has emerged as the series’ primary antagonist. Without revealing too much, it is safe to say that he will continue to play a significant role in the future.