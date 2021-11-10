One Piece Live Action Cast Revealed! Find Out Release Date and More

One Piece live action has been the talk of the town later in the anime community. It was announced a few months ago that Netflix will be adapting Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece into live action and this week we just got the news of the cast of Strawhats.

Earlier the number of episodes and their titles were revealed by Netflix. Now that the cast is also decided, the production will be underway. We don’t know how much time it will take from the budget it has, it seems like One Piece is going to be massive. Let’s find out the One Piece live action cast, release date, and more.

One Piece Live Action Cast Revealed

One Piece Live Action Cast

The One Piece live action main cast is announced and these are the actors and actress(s) who will be playing the role of straw hats.

Inaki Godoy – Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu – Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd – Nami

Jacob Romero – Usopp

Taz Skyler – Sanji

While almost all of the cast members aren’t that well known in Hollywood, it is Oda who has made a final call on this decision. Hence it is safe to assume that they have his approval. Earlier this week, rumors were flying around that Chris Pratt is being cast as Chopper, however, we haven’t heard any news about it yet.

As far as the initial reactions from the fans go, it has been a sort of mixed bag. While some are pretty welcoming of this cast, some have shown criticism. Especially for the characters of Zoro and Sanji, many feel that they should’ve been swapped.

Apart from that, the actors chosen for the roles of Luffy, Usopp, and Nami have received praises. Especially Emily Rudd for Nami seems to be a popular choice among the fanbase. However, there’s always an impending tension on how they will perform based on Netflix’s horrible experience with the anime adaptation. Only time will tell us whether this million dollars project will succeed or not.

One Piece Live Action Spoilers

The number of episodes that the first season will contain has already been announced. Here are the 10 episodes that One Piece’s live-action will feature for the first season.

Romance Dawn

TBA (related to Zoro)

Captain of 8000 men

Cooks of the sea

A frog into the well

Arms and Sharks

Tangerine Grove

Crewmates

The end and the beginning

Grand Line

From the looks of it, it seems like season 1 will cover the east blue saga of One Piece. It will feature the backstories of the first five straw hats as they become part of Luffy’s pirate crew. It will be interesting to see how they will condense the saga into 10 episodes.

We will likely start with the very first chapter of One Piece which shows Luffy during his childhood where he meets with Shanks and eats a devil fruit. Following that, we will meet Zoro as Luffy will pursue him to become part of the crew.

As they sail in the east blue, they’ll meet Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Arlong Park arc will likely have 3 episodes dedicated to it which makes sense because it was one of the first groundbreaking arcs of One Piece.

The last episode is named Grand Line which means that the season will conclude when the crew takes off the reverse mountain and enters the Grand Line for the first time. But that’s only the beginning. The true adventure awaits them.

One Piece Live Action Release Date

We now know that the show is under production. Considering the amount of money being put into it, we can consider that things may be moving fast, however, it’s still difficult to deduce the release date of the show. We will have to wait for the official word to come out.

What are your thoughts on the One Piece live action series? Let us know down in the comments.