Over the years, we’ve seen a variety of power systems in different shonen series. Naruto’s Chakra system, Hunter X Hunter’s Nen system, Bleach’s Zanpakuto system and to name a few. One Piece too has its power system and its combination of devil fruit and haki. However, unlike others, there’s a unique aspect of this system.

In the world of One Piece, you can survive by having even one of the above-mentioned powers. However, when you reach the top of the food chain, you’ll have to master atleast one of these to the fullest extent. In the last few years, Oda has expanded upon various sections of Haki with an introduction to new elements. Let’s discuss the One Piece haki system as we explain it in this blog.

One Piece Haki Explained

What is Haki?

According to Silvers Rayleigh, the former right-hand man of the Pirate King, Haki is an innate force that is derived through one’s will. Everyone in the world possesses this power, however, only a few can manifest it. The concept of Haki was foreshadowed in bits and pieces pre-time-skip, however, after that it became relevant.

Haki has three primary forms which are namely Armament Haki, Observation Haki, and the rarest of them all, the Conquerors Haki. The first two types are most common among the strong people in the world of One Piece. However, for the third one, it is pretty rare. Let’s discuss all these three forms of Haki in One Piece.

Armament Haki

Among all types of haki, this is the most common and used by most haki users. Armament Haki allows users to manifest their inner will and convert it into an invisible shield. This shield is very strong and can be used to coat one’s body as protection against the physical attacks of the enemy.

Armament Haki has two forms; basic and advanced. While basic form allows users to create a shield around their body and use it to attack, Advanced Armament Haki allows users to penetrate the opponent’s body without any contact. It means that a person can seer through the body without physically interacting.

Some of the strongest users of Armament Haki in the world of One Piece are Monkey D. Garo, Big Mom, and Donquoxite Doflamingo. Apart from that, the samurais from Wano are also capable of using Advanced Armament Haki as they portrayed their abilities in the fight against Kaido.

Observation Haki

We first learned about Observation Haki back in Skypie, however, over there it is known as “Mantra”. Later on, we got it confirmed by Rayleigh that it is indeed Observation Haki. Most of the people who are capable of using Armament Haki also use Observation Haki while some specialize in it.

Like Armament Haki, Observation Haki also has two forms; basic and advanced. While basic Observation Haki allows users to sense the presence of people around them and predict attacks, its advanced form allows them to see a few seconds into the future. Its use was first displayed by Charlotte Katakuri in the Whole Cake Island arc.

Right now, Katakuri, Luffy, and Coby are some of the best users of Observation Haki. There are some others in contention as well like Sanji and Boa Hancock who will surprise many in the future. It is a great power that gives a person a certain edge over their opponents by predicting their moves.

Conquerors Haki

Unlike those two Haki, users can’t manifest this form of haki, they’re born with it. It is said that one in a million people possesses Conquerors Haki. Even in the series, there are less than 20 people who we’ve seen using Conquerors Haki. Without a doubt, it is the most formidable type of haki.

Recently we also learned that Conquerors Haki can be used to coat your body as well as your attacks. All the top-tier people in the world of One Piece utilize it to their advantage to overwhelm their opponents. Till now, we’ve seen Roger, Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, Luffy, Yamato, and Zoro use the CoC coating.

Here is the list of people in One Piece who are confirmed to possess Conquerors Haki.

Monkey D. Luffy

Shanks

Zoro

Kaido

Big Mom

Gol D. Roger

Whitebeard

Don Chinjao

Boa Hancock

Donquoxite Doflamingo

Eustace Kid

Portugas D. Ace

Sengoku

Charlotte Katakuri

Yamato

Which is your favorite form of Haki?