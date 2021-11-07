One Piece is an ongoing anime series based on a manga series of the same name. It is a direct adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s work. One Piece is the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates.

The current story is taking place in the Wano arc where the Strawhat forces are fighting against Kaido’s crew. Most of the people have been eliminated and now only top dogs are left on the field. Can Starwnats overwhelm the emperor’s forces and emerge victoriously? Find out, as we discuss One Piece episode 999 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 999 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 998 Recap

In One Piece episode 997 recap, Kaido is wounded by Samurai’s piercing blow. However, he still manages to stand up. He tells Scabbards that he will accept their challenge and takes them to the rooftop for the fight.

Sanji vs King

As things get heated up, Queen continuously receives reports of Beast Pirates getting attacked everywhere. Amongst all the confusion, Shinobu manages to unshackle Momonosuke. However, King manages to catch her and throw her.

Sanji then using his raid suit frees Momo and gives him to Shinobu. He then proceeds to clash with King, however, King doesn’t take any damage. King transforms into his devil fruit form and tries to pierce through Sanji’s chest. They both ran into a building.

Franky Rider

On the other side, Big Mom says she will take revenge on Luffy. Using her sword, she attacks Luffy but he manages to dodge it. However, the attack creates a giant hole in the building. She then asks for Zeus to come back to her, however, he’s still with Nami.

Zeus decides to betray Nami and on Big Mom’s order chases her to kill. Meanwhile, Brook and Franky ride on the bike heading towards Big Mom. Brook slashes Zeus and cuts him into pieces. Meanwhile, Franky runs over Big Mom, knocking her out unconscious.

One Piece Episode 999 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 999 spoilers, Big Mom gets furious over Franky for ruining her face. However, Franky doesn’t show any fear. Nami goes to Franky and hugs him for saving her. Meanwhile, Yamato gets chased out by Ulti.

Franky vs Big Mom

A furious Big Mom approaches Franky to beat him. Nami tells him to run away since he’s facing an emperor. However, Franky remains unfazed and tells her that how can he be afraid of a yonko when they’re part of the future Pirate King’s crew.

Franky takes out his radical beam ready to attack Big Mom, however, the Numbers distract him who are playing with Usopp and Chopper. He then shoots the beam at one of the numbers, effectively injuring him. This gives Big Mom an opening to attack.

Momo’s Father

Big Mom strides towards Franky to attack him. But Jinbe catches her from behind and throws her down the floor. Robin then tags teams and using her hands, sends her far away from the battlefield. Robin thanks Jinbe for the work and he says he feels the same.

On the other hand, at Luffy’s request, Yamato goes to Momo and Shinobu to look after them. She still thinks of herself as Kozuki Oden and believes that she must protect Momo who is his son. The things are Onigashima start heating up as both forces collide.

One Piece Episode 999 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 999 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to these platforms to stream the episode.

One Piece Episode 999 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 999 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, November 14th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, November 14th

India – 8:00 AM, November 17th

UK – 6:00 AM, November 17th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, November 17th

Can Scabbards defeat Kaido? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.