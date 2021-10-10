Based on the manga of the same name, One Piece is an ongoing anime series currently in its 20th season. It is the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his journey to becoming King of the Pirates. One Piece is the highest-selling manga in history running for over 20 years.

Monkey D. Luffy sails to the Grand Line in the search of treasure called One Piece along with his friends. He meets formidable enemies and caring allies in the way and keeps moving forward in the search for the ultimate treasure. Let’s talk about One Piece episode 996 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Episode 996 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One Piece Episode 995 Recap

In One Piece episode 995 recap, Fukorokuju, and Hotei are the first ones to surrender to Kaido. Other samurai groups follow them and bend to Kaido. Just like that, the entire manpower issue gets resolved as stated by Big Mom.

My Name

Momonosuke has a flashback of his father and mother. Kaido mentions that there will be no Shogun and no samurai serving under him. He will now make Wano into a military stronghold for pirates. Kaido then moves on to Momo and asks him if he is Kozuki Oden’s son.

Kaido couldn’t believe that a coward like Momo could be Oden’s son, so he gives him a chance. If Momo says that he isn’t Oden’s son, he will spare him. However, Momo remains true to his identity and yells out his full name along with stating that he will become Shogun of Wano.

Beginning of the Raid

Everyone is happy upon hearing Momonosuke’s stand. Luffy and Yamato too show appreciation and courage for Momo’s words. Luffy then moves to Yamato and decides to take off her cuffs. Just when he dismantles them, they explode.

The big explosion catches the attention of everyone. Akazaya takes the advantage of the confusion and reaches the balcony to attack Kaido. Queen tells everyone to pick up their arms as they’ve been infiltrated. The Akazaya and their allies have begun the raid.

Beginning of the Raid

One Piece Episode 996 Spoilers

In One Piece episode 996 spoilers, The raid finally starts with the attacks from Akazaya. They pierce through the body of Kaido using Ryou. Hyogoro and others take arms and start the fight with Kaido’s underlings. Big Mom spots Luffy but Luffy doesn’t have time to play with her.

Samurai’s Defense

The samurais under Kaido take their arms to fight. However, Hyogoro and his samurai reveal their identity and clash against them. Ulti makes an entrance and clashes with Yamato. Yamato tells her that this is the day she becomes Kozuki Oden and her opponent has no idea what she’s talking about.

One of the Beast Pirates tells Yamato that her father is being attacked, however, she says that she doesn’t care about him anymore. On the other side, Nami finally gets away by using Black Balls and frees herself.

All Out War

Kaido finally gets up after taking a brutal attack and addresses the Akazaya. Big Mom asks why has Luffy come here and if he’s serious about beating Kaido. Luffy says he’s only here to beat Kaido but everyone else and this is an all-out war.

One of the subordinates informs Queens that invaders are coming left and right. All prisoners from Udon, Trafalgar Law and for some reason, Marco and Perospero have come to Wano.

All Out War

One Piece Episode 996 Watch Online

One Piece Episode 996 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation on the official day of the episode’s release. You’ll be able to digitally stream the episode on this platform.

One Piece Episode 996 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece episode 996 release date and time.

Japan – 6:00 AM, October 17th

USA/Canada – 00:00 AM, October 17th

India – 8:00 AM, October 17th

UK – 6:00 AM, October 17th

CES (Europe) – 7:00 AM, October 17th

